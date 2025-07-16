After Endorsing That Trash Immigration Compromise, This GOP Congresswoman Has to Go
Tipsheet

Karen Bass Seriously Used This Word to Describe National Guard Troops Being Released From Duty in LA

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 16, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Thousands of National Guard troops who were sent to Los Angeles more than a month ago over violent anti-ICE riots are being released from duty.

"Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding," U.S. Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said Tuesday. "As such, the Secretary has ordered the release of 2,000 California National Guardsmen (79th IBCT) from the federal protection mission."

Advertisement

In June, President Trump mobilized about 4,000 California National Guard troops and 700 Marines to deal with the violent response to the administration’s immigration enforcement operations around Los Angeles. 

Commenting on the development, LA Mayor Karen Bass falsely claimed the "retreat" was in response to Democratic pushback.

"This happened because the people of Los Angeles stood united and stood strong. We organized peaceful protests, we came together at rallies, we took the Trump administration to court — all of this led to today's retreat," she said in a statement. "We will not stop making our voices heard until this ends, not just here in LA, but throughout our country." 

