Karen Bass Seriously Used This Word to Describe National Guard Troops Being Released From Duty in LA

Thousands of National Guard troops who were sent to Los Angeles more than a month ago over violent anti-ICE riots are being released from duty.

"Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding," U.S. Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said Tuesday. "As such, the Secretary has ordered the release of 2,000 California National Guardsmen (79th IBCT) from the federal protection mission."

In June, President Trump mobilized about 4,000 California National Guard troops and 700 Marines to deal with the violent response to the administration’s immigration enforcement operations around Los Angeles.

Commenting on the development, LA Mayor Karen Bass falsely claimed the "retreat" was in response to Democratic pushback.

"This happened because the people of Los Angeles stood united and stood strong. We organized peaceful protests, we came together at rallies, we took the Trump administration to court — all of this led to today's retreat," she said in a statement. "We will not stop making our voices heard until this ends, not just here in LA, but throughout our country."

This retreat happened because the people of Los Angeles stood united and stood strong.



My message today to Angelenos is clear — I will never stop fighting for this city. We will not stop making our voices heard until this ends, not just here in LA, but throughout our country. https://t.co/4kHMuZcsRQ — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) July 15, 2025

Absolute horse crap. The "retreat" happened because the administration considered the current operation a success and decided it was time to scale back. This had NOTHING to do with anything sorry a** Dems in CA did. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/LDAwi3a6AR — Sister Toldjah 💙 (@sistertoldjah) July 16, 2025

Accusing American soldiers of retreating is a wild accusation, especially when they didn’t. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) July 16, 2025

She speaks like she’s at war with the United States https://t.co/q6WoMIEjM8 — Anthony Carnevale (@AnthonyCarneval) July 16, 2025

YOU TOTALLY WON SOMEHOW YAH https://t.co/sOkMiRWYXK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 16, 2025

Mayor Karen Bass is acting like she made this happen. Lmfao.. who is going to tell her? https://t.co/kwJy8sODiS — Oreo Express (@OreoExpress) July 15, 2025

