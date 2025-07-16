'Barbaric' Criminal Aliens Were Just Deported to a Country You've Probably Never Heard of

The Department of Homeland Security has resumed third-country deportations, announcing Tuesday that criminal aliens whose countries would not take them back landed in Eswatini, a small country in southern Africa.

Advertisement

"A safe third country deportation flight to Eswatini in Southern Africa has landed — This flight took individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X.

"These depraved monsters have been terrorizing American communities but thanks to @POTUS Trump @Sec_Noem they are off of American soil," she added.

The move comes after the Supreme Court last month cleared the way for the Trump administration to resume these deportations.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will generally wait at least 24 hours to deport a migrant after informing them of their removal to a "third country," according to a July 9 memo from the agency's acting director, Todd Lyons, adding that the agency could still remove them to these countries with as little as six hours notice "in exigent circumstances" as long as the individual was provided the chance to speak with an attorney. (Fox News)

McLaughlin shared more details about some of those on the flight to Eswatini, formerly Swaziland.

CITIZEN OF JAMAICA

• Convicted of murder; sentenced to 25 years confinement.

• Convicted of robbery; sentenced to 6 years confinement.

• Convicted of possession of weapon; sentenced to 6 months confinement. pic.twitter.com/H6L6dK44xW — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 16, 2025

CITIZEN OF CUBA

• Convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

• Convicted of aggravated battery of a police officer, grand theft-vehicle, aggravated flight-eluding law enforcement reckless driving; sentenced to 3 years confinement.

• Confirmed latin king street… pic.twitter.com/7nHVISVaYQ — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 16, 2025

CITIZEN OF YEMEN

• Convicted of second-degree homicide;

• Convicted of assault and battery;

• Convicted of resist and obstruct officer; sentenced to 17 days confinement.

• Convicted of cruelty to dependent adult;

• Convicted of assault with the intent to do great bodily harm… pic.twitter.com/R2dots7hrw — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 16, 2025

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Townhall VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.