Tipsheet

'Barbaric' Criminal Aliens Were Just Deported to a Country You've Probably Never Heard of

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 16, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

The Department of Homeland Security has resumed third-country deportations, announcing Tuesday that criminal aliens whose countries would not take them back landed in Eswatini, a small country in southern Africa.

"A safe third country deportation flight to Eswatini in Southern Africa has landed — This flight took individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin wrote on X.

"These depraved monsters have been terrorizing American communities but thanks to  @POTUS Trump @Sec_Noem they are off of American soil," she added. 

The move comes after the Supreme Court last month cleared the way for the Trump administration to resume these deportations. 

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will generally wait at least 24 hours to deport a migrant after informing them of their removal to a "third country," according to a July 9 memo from the agency's acting director, Todd Lyons, adding that the agency could still remove them to these countries with as little as six hours notice "in exigent circumstances" as long as the individual was provided the chance to speak with an attorney. (Fox News)

McLaughlin shared more details about some of those on the flight to Eswatini, formerly Swaziland.

After Endorsing That Trash Immigration Compromise, This GOP Congresswoman Has to Go Matt Vespa
