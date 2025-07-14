Obama Tells Dems to Get Out of Their 'Fetal Positions'

Former President Barack Obama said it’s time for Democrats to get out of their “fetal positions” and “toughen up” in the current political climate.

The 44th president’s remarks came during a private fundraiser in New Jersey on Friday, where he urged members of his party to “stand up for the things that you think are right.”

“I think it’s going to require a little bit less navel-gazing and a little less whining and being in fetal positions,” he said, according to CNN. “And it’s going to require Democrats to just toughen up.”

Obama argued it’s not enough to just express frustration with the Trump administration—Democrats need to act.

“You know, don’t tell me you’re a Democrat, but you’re kind of disappointed right now, so you’re not doing anything. No, now is exactly the time that you get in there and do something,” he said. “Don’t say that you care deeply about free speech and then you’re quiet. No, you stand up for free speech when it’s hard. When somebody says something that you don’t like, but you still say, ‘You know what, that person has the right to speak.’ … What’s needed now is courage.”

The former president, who was being hosted by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, at their home, said Democrats ought to focus on state races, like the gubernatorial elections in the Garden State and Virginia.

“Stop looking for the quick fix. Stop looking for the messiah. You have great candidates running races right now. Support those candidates,” Obama said. “Make sure that the DNC has what it needs to compete in what will be a more data-driven, more social media-driven cycle, which will cost some money and expertise and time.

A portion of the fundraising haul from Friday's event will go toward Democratic efforts in the Virginia and New Jersey governor's races, where former Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Rep. Mikie Sherrill are the respective Democratic nominees.

