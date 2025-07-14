We Know Who Controlled the Biden Autopen...and This Scandal Just Got Worse
Tipsheet

Watch Homan Tear Into Heckler During Student Summit Speech

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 14, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Tom Homan blasted a heckler who interrupted his speech at a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on Saturday, calling the protester a “loser” who doesn’t have the courage to serve the nation.

Advertisement

The border czar led the crowd into chants of “USA” after the man asked Homan if he is a member of MS-13. “You’ve got morons like this all over the country," he told the audience. 

"This guy wouldn't know what it's like to serve this nation,” Homan added. “This guy ain't got the balls to be an ICE officer. He hasn't got the balls to be a Border Patrol agent."

As the protester was escorted out, Homan continued his criticism. 

"This guy lives in his mother's basement,” he said. “The only thing that surprised me is [he] doesn't have purple hair and a nose ring. Get out of here, you loser."

After more cheering from the crowd, Homan told the protester to meet him offstage when he's done with his speech if he thinks he's "such a bad***." 

"I guarantee you he sits down to pee," he told the audience. 

Tags:

TOM HOMAN

