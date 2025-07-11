'The View' Co-Host Says a 'Reckoning' Is Coming for Immigration Enforcement Agents

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called on those upset about the Trump administration’s mass deportation operation to contact their representatives in Congress if they want to see change, rather than taking their anger out on immigration officials because these agents are simply enforcing federal law.

She went on to point to the recent attack at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, where the suspect was killed after firing on federal agents. In a separate incident in Texas, a dozen suspects are accused of ambushing an ICE detention facility, luring officers out only to begin shooting. One responding local law enforcement officer was shot though he is expected to recover.

“That’s also something we don’t want to see is an uptick in violence against law enforcement who are doing their jobs,” Griffin said, “so if you have a problem with it talk to your lawmaker, that’s the place to do it.”

But not all her colleagues agreed.

“If they would do their jobs the way that I think they should be doing their jobs, which is unmasked, without disappearing people from the streets, I don't think that the public would feel as endangered,” argued co-host Sunny Hostin to cheers from the audience. “Because if someone approaches my loved one who’s undocumented, with a mask, how do I know that they’re actually law enforcement…”

She went on to claim “there will be a reckoning for some of the actions that law enforcement have done.”

🚨SHAMEFUL: Instead of joining fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin in condemning violence against ICE officers, Sunny Hostin says a "reckoning" is coming for law enforcement "disappearing people from the streets."



"If they would do their jobs the way that I think they should be… pic.twitter.com/poHqWOZfew — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan has repeatedly argued that attacks on federal immigration enforcement officials, which are up nearly 700 percent since last year, are happening in part due to inflammatory rhetoric from Democratic politicians and left-wing pundits.

Left-wing pundits are doing nothing but encouraging more attacks against ICE agents with their rhetoric.

