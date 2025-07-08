New York Man Arrested After What He Threatened to Do to ICE Agent and His Children

A New York man has been arrested and slapped with federal charges for threatening to kill an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and his children.

Matthew White, 41, of Jamestown, New York, allegedly made several threats on X against federal immigration agents and Department of Homeland Security administrators, including:

On April 18, White posted, “Kill them all, ICE is the new age gestapo, stop them.”

On April 29, White shared a video clip of Border Czar Tom Homan posted by an X user “America,” and commented, “Then understand that if your ICE agents don’t show proof of identity and a signed warrant, we will kill them.”

In late April, White posted multiple threatening and violent public comments in response to coverage of several ICE arrest operations, including an ICE arrest operation inside a Virginia courthouse that occurred in April 2025. White posted, “I can’t wait to put a bullet into this guy’s brain, but first his children.” (ICE)

“The defendant stands accused of making vile threats against officers and agents who risk their lives every day to uphold an oath they swore to protect the public — even those who wish them harm," ICE HSI Buffalo Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan said in a statement. "There is no place in our community for such hate against any human beings, including and especially innocent children. Let it be known, HSI Buffalo is unflinchingly committed to finding and investigating any individuals who threaten, or who are intent on hurting, members of our law enforcement community.”

White's arrest comes as attacks against ICE agents and federal officers conducting immigration enforcement operations are up nearly 700 percent since last year.

On July 4, a group of assailants allegedly planned to ambush ICE agents at the Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas, shooting one responding police officer. The 10 individuals have been charged with attempted murder.

Then, on Monday, 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda opened fire on Border Patrol agents at a facility in McAllen, Texas. One police officer was injured before authorities returned fire, killing the assailant.

Border czar Tom Homan and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller have called on Democratic lawmakers to tone down their rhetoric.

"The rhetoric against the men and women of ICE is skyrocketing, especially by members of Congress," Homan said Monday on Fox News. "We have senators, we have congresspeople [who] compare ICE to the Nazis, compare ICE to racists, and it just continues. So the public thinks, well, if a member of Congress can attack ICE, why can't we?"