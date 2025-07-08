Mamdani Has Threatened to Have Netanyahu Arrested. Here's How the Israeli PM Responded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared unfazed by Zohran Mamdani’s threat to arrest him if he came to the Big Apple.

The leading mayoral candidate pledged in December that if he was elected, “New York City would arrest Benjamin Netanyahu.”

"This is a city that our values are in line with international law. It’s time that our actions are also," the democratic socialist said, referring to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against the Israeli leader.

During a meeting with President Trump at the White House on Monday, Netanyahu was asked if he was worried, but he told the reporter “I’m not concerned about that,” calling the threat “silly in many ways, because it’s just not serious.”

"What is serious," Netanyahu continued, "is after October 7th, people said the Palestinians had a state, Hamas state in Gaza, and look what they did with it. They didn't build it up. They built down two bunkers into terror tunnels, after which they massacred our people, raped our women, beheaded our men, invaded our cities and our towns and our kibbutzim and did horrendous, horrendous massacres, the kind of which we didn't see since World War II and the Nazis, the Holocaust."

The Israeli leader noted he'll come to NYC with President Trump "and we'll see."

Trump also jumped in to note that while Mamdani's election victory is not guaranteed, what is certain is that he's "a communist."

"He's not a socialist. He's a communist, and he's said some really bad things about Jewish people," Trump added.