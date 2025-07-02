Trump Proves His Critics Wrong Again, Clinches Massive Trade Deal
Tipsheet

Kennedy Celebrates the Latest MAHA Wins on Synthetic Dyes

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 02, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. welcomed the latest Make America Healthy Again victories after J.M. Smucker and Hershey announced plans to remove artificial dyes from their products by the end of 2027.

In a June 26 statement, Smucker said that while the majority of its portfolio is already free from FD&C colors, some still remain in sugar-free fruit spreads, ice cream toppings, and Hostess products.

"Throughout our 128-year history, we have successfully evolved our portfolio and product offerings based on shifts in consumer preferences," said Mark Smucker, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board. "Our commitment to remove FD&C colors from our sugar-free fruit spreads, ice cream toppings, and sweet baked goods products represents the latest example of our desire to evolve and our ability to continue to innovate to deliver on the expectations of our consumers. Importantly, this work is ongoing, and we are consistently evaluating consumer behavior to ensure we are addressing any notable changes while maintaining our commitment to offer choice."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Hershey told Bloomberg the company plans to remove synthetic dyes from its candies and snacks by the end of 2027, calling the move “a natural next step in our program to ensure consumers have options to fit their lifestyle while maintaining trust and confidence in our products."

The announcements from Smucker and Hershey's follow similar moves by Nestle, Conagra, Kraft Heinz, General Mills, and other food companies.  

