Vance Arrives at the Capitol as Marathon Vote-a-Rama Continues

Vice President JD Vance has arrived at the Capitol amid a vote-a-rama that has stretched more than 20 hours, as Republicans continue trying to nail down the necessary votes for passage of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

When asked by reporters whether the upper chamber will finish the bill on Tuesday, Vance said, “We’re going to find out.”

As Fox News’ Chad Pergram reports, the VP may be there to be the tie-breaking vote as Senate Majority Leader John Thune has struggled to win the support of moderate GOP senators, given Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky have already expressed their opposition to the measure. Or, Vance "may be needed to broker a final deal and get reluctant GOPers to vote yes on the final version,” Pergram said.

The focus now appears to be on winning over Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

The Alaska senator has been the subject of an intense whip effort by GOP leaders over the past couple of hours as they try to offer her reassurances on Medicaid and food assistance. Thune, Finance Chair Mike Crapo and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso talked to Murkowski on the floor for roughly an hour overnight. Thune and Murkowski huddled briefly in his office, and they were mum on details when they emerged shortly before 4 a.m. Just moments ago, the Senate parliamentarian ruled that proposed SNAP carve-outs for Alaska and other states are compliant with the Byrd rule, Jordain reports. But Republicans have struggled to get approval for a Medicaid provision also aimed at Murkowski’s home state. Murkowski is also among the Republicans who have been pushing an amendment to undo the rollback of clean-energy credits under the Biden-era climate law. (Politico)

As Pergram also noted, the ongoing vote-a-rama is continuing because Republicans are still working on getting the necessary votes to pass the OBBB.