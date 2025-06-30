British Rap Duo Responds After Backlash to IDF Death Chants at Glastonbury

The BBC admitted Monday it should have cut a livestream of the now infamous Glastonbury performance by Bob Vylan when the British rap duo broke out in chants calling for death to IDF troops.
“The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves,” BBC said in a statement issued on Monday. "The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen."
The acknowledgment comes as Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau confirmed the visas for the duo have been revoked ahead of their planned U.S. tour in the fall.
The @StateDept has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.— Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) June 30, 2025
“Death, death to the IDF” chanted from the stage by Bob Vylan in front of 200k people at @glastonbury.— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 28, 2025
Tens of thousands singing happily along.
This is coming to NYC #ZohranForMayor pic.twitter.com/t6vtHVhNQa
Bob Vylan (legal name Pascal Robinson-Foster) called for the death of the IDF yesterday at @glastonbury— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 29, 2025
He’s coming to the U.S. this fall as part of the Inertia Tour.
This antisemite must have his visa denied/rescinded - his hate is not welcome here @SecRubio @TheLeoTerrell pic.twitter.com/UPf0y18qEb
United Talent Agency also dropped Bob Vylan after the performance.
BREAKING: Bob Vylan has been dropped by United Talent Agency after their Glastonbury set, Sky News understandshttps://t.co/G8gDzyqv3Q— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 30, 2025
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/2pwTX0DdYH
Despite the backlash, there were no apologies from Bob Vylan.
Bob Vylan stands by his threatening chant against Israeli soldiers at Glastonbury:— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 30, 2025
“I said what I said.”
The rapper has refused to back down and apologize after he led a crowd of tens of thousands to chant “Death to the IDF”- sparking global outrage.
In an Instagram… pic.twitter.com/x3lWyZGBnf
Editor's Note: This post has been updated to include Landau's statement.
