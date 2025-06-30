All Scott Jennings Could Do Was Laugh When CNN Tried to Whitewash Zohran...
The Media's Latest Iran Story Is Just as Embarrassing As the Leaked Intel...
Dem Strategist Loses It After She Cannot Deny America Is Better Off With...
Shocking Report Exposes How Cartels Use Surveillance Technology to Kill FBI Informants
Do We Really Need to Trans Shakespeare?
Mamdani’s Racism Isn’t Subtle — It’s Loud, Proud, and Dangerous
Three Big Takeaways from Bitcoin Policy Institute's Annual Summit
Ted Budd Sets the Record Straight on Democrat 'Misinformation' About Medicaid
Trump Hits Back at Chris Coons on Iran Deal Claim
VIP
Trump Has a Warning for Mamdani
Three Illegal Immigrants Got 'Trapped' Atop the Border Wall
Once Again, Mamdani Refuses to Condemn 'Globalize the Intifada'
VIP
How Much of the Hispanic Vote Did Trump Really Get?
You Won't Believe What Washed Ashore at This Alabama Beach
Tipsheet

British Rap Duo Responds After Backlash to IDF Death Chants at Glastonbury

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 30, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

The BBC admitted Monday it should have cut a livestream of the now infamous Glastonbury performance by Bob Vylan when the British rap duo broke out in chants calling for death to IDF troops.

Advertisement

“The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves,” BBC said in a statement issued on Monday. "The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen."

The acknowledgment comes as Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau confirmed the visas for the duo have been revoked ahead of their planned U.S. tour in the fall. 

Recommended

The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

United Talent Agency also dropped Bob Vylan after the performance. 

Despite the backlash, there were no apologies from Bob Vylan.

Editor's Note: This post has been updated to include Landau's statement. 

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
Dem Strategist Loses It After She Cannot Deny America Is Better Off With Trump Matt Vespa
You Won't Believe What Washed Ashore at This Alabama Beach Madeline Leesman
Shocking Report Exposes How Cartels Use Surveillance Technology to Kill FBI Informants Jeff Charles
Three Illegal Immigrants Got 'Trapped' Atop the Border Wall Madeline Leesman
All Scott Jennings Could Do Was Laugh When CNN Tried to Whitewash Zohran Mamdani's Whacko Agenda Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrat We Conservatives Need to Worry About in 2028 Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement