Here's What Trump Had to Say About Netanyahu's Corruption Trial

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial to be canceled and for him to be pardoned, referring to the years-long case as a “witch hunt.”

"I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land," the president continued. "Anybody else would have suffered losses, embarrassment, and chaos! Bibi Netanyahu was a WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel, and the result was something that nobody thought was possible, a complete elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful Nuclear Weapons anywhere in the World, and it was going to happen, SOON! We were fighting, literally, for the Survival of Israel, and there is nobody in Israel’s History that fought harder or more competently than Bibi Netanyahu."

Trump's comments came after he learned that Netanyahu must appear in court next week.

Netanyahu is standing trial for three charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He has been accused of receiving more than $200,000 worth of gifts from businessmen and for giving regulatory benefits worth hundreds of millions of dollars to a telecommunications tycoon in return for favorable press coverage on a website that was owned by the same businessman. (Axios)

"Despite all of this, I just learned that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday for the continuation of this long running, (He has been going through this 'Horror Show' since May of 2020 – Unheard of!" Trump added. "This is the first time a sitting Israeli Prime Minister has ever been on trial.), politically motivated case, 'concerning cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges' in order to do him great harm. Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me. He deserves much better than this, and so does the State of Israel. Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State. Perhaps there is no one that I know who could have worked in better harmony with the President of the United States, ME, than Bibi Netanyahu. It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu. THIS TRAVESTY OF 'JUSTICE' CAN NOT BE ALLOWED!"