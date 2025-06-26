Cammack's Offices Evacuated Over Death Threats. Here's the Report That Triggered Pro-Abortionists.

Rep. Kat Cammack said her offices were evacuated Wednesday “due to imminent death threats” against her, her family and unborn child, and her staff.

The threats came after The Wall Street Journal published a report about her “life-threatening ectopic pregnancy," the Florida Republican explained.

“Since then, we’ve recieved [sic] thousands of hate-filled messages and dozens of credible threats from pro-abortion activists, which law enforcement is actively investigating,” her office said in a post on X, sharing screenshots of some of the comments. “In light of recent violence against elected officials, these threats are taken very seriously. To those spreading misinformation: I did not vote for Florida’s heartbeat law; I serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, not the Florida Legislature. Let me be clear: I will not be intimidated. I won’t back down in the fight for women and families. Ensuring women have the resources and care they deserve is critical. We need real conversations about maternal healthcare in America—conversations based on truth, not fear."

Today, we had to evacuate our offices due to imminent death threats against me, my unborn child, my family, and my staff. These threats erupted after the Wall Street Journal reported on my life-threatening ectopic pregnancy—a nonviable pregnancy with no heartbeat.



The WSJ report details how hospital staff were nervous about administering methotrexate after Florida's six-week abortion ban went into effect, even in the case of an ectopic pregnancy.

Cammack told the Journal she doesn’t blame the hospital staff for their concerns, which she argued were driven by the left scaring medical professionals.

“It was absolute fearmongering at its worst,” Cammack, who's due this summer, told the paper.