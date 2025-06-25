High-Ranking TdA Leader Sanctioned and Added to FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List

The Department of Justice on Tuesday announced two high-ranking Tren de Aragua members have been charged with assisting the foreign terrorist organization and trying to send cocaine into the U.S.

Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, or “Chuqui” was arrested by Colombian authorities in March and remains there pending further proceedings.

Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, or “El Viejo,” is still at large, however, and has now been sanctioned and placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

🚨 The FBI has named Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. Serrano is an alleged senior leader of the Tren de Aragua transnational gang and is wanted for providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and international cocaine… pic.twitter.com/oA90H3eSWW — FBI (@FBI) June 24, 2025

HOUSTON - A five-count superseding indictment has been unsealed charging two Venezuelan nationals and alleged high-ranking members of the designated foreign terrorist organization Tren de Aragua (TdA), announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. [...] According to the allegations, Mosquera Serrano and Martinez Flores are charged with one count of conspiring to provide material support to TdA in the form of personnel (including themselves) and services and one count of providing material support to TdA. The indictment also alleges one count of international drug distribution conspiracy based on their involvement in the distribution of five kilograms of cocaine or more and two substantive counts of international drug distribution. The U.S. Department of State designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist Feb. 20. According to information presented to the court, Mosquera Serrano is a senior TdA leader who oversees TdA criminal operations across Colombia, Central America and the United States, and Martinez Flores is a high-ranking TdA leader in Bogota, Colombia. The charges allege Mosquera Serrano and Martinez Flores caused the delivery of approximately five kilograms or more of cocaine for international distribution, proceeds that were used to further TdA’s criminal goals. If convicted, they face up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine. (DOJ)

“Transnational criminal gangs and cartels have preyed upon Americans for far too long,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei for the Southern District of Texas. “That ends now. The Southern District of Texas is committed to smashing these criminal terror groups and will use every available legal tool to do so. It doesn’t matter if you are hiding a continent away; if you hurt U.S. citizens, we will find you and bring you to justice. This is what Operation Take Back America looks like.”