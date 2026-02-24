Hawaii Residents Should Be Terrified to Find Out What Will Happen If These Bills Pass

VIP
We're Living Rent Free in the Canadians' Heads
We're Living Rent Free in the Canadians' Heads
You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant US Olympic Win in Years
You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant...
This CNN Host Addressed an Issue That Liberals DO NOT Want to Talk About
This CNN Host Addressed an Issue That Liberals DO NOT Want to Talk...
Kash Patel Celebrated With Team USA at the Winter Olympics. Was It a Big Deal?
Kash Patel Celebrated With Team USA at the Winter Olympics. Was It a...
Someone Shouted the N-Word at the BAFTAs. It's Created a Total Fiasco on Social Media
Someone Shouted the N-Word at the BAFTAs. It's Created a Total Fiasco on...
VIP
We Saw the Greatest Olympic Win Since 1980s Miracle on Ice...and the Libs Are in Shambles
We Saw the Greatest Olympic Win Since 1980s Miracle on Ice...and the Libs...
VIP
Director of DC Dept of Environment Literally Wants to Infect You With E. Coli
Director of DC Dept of Environment Literally Wants to Infect You With E....
Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of Her Mother
Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of...
VIP
Trans Violence Is No Joke
Trans Violence Is No Joke
A Judge Called This CA Serial Sex Abuser a 'Monster.' Thanks to Gavin Newsom, He's Out on Parole.
A Judge Called This CA Serial Sex Abuser a 'Monster.' Thanks to Gavin...
Here's How the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Treats New York's Finest
Here's How the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Treats New York's Finest
Guess What This Oregon Democrat Called Trump's 'Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act'
Guess What This Oregon Democrat Called Trump's 'Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act'
Goodbye, Chicago Bears
Goodbye, Chicago Bears
Greg Gutfeld Rips Gavin Newsom for His 'Stupid Signaling' to Georgia Voters
Greg Gutfeld Rips Gavin Newsom for His 'Stupid Signaling' to Georgia Voters
Tipsheet

Hawaii Residents Should Be Terrified to Find Out What Will Happen If These Bills Pass

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 24, 2026 10:00 AM
Hawaii Residents Should Be Terrified to Find Out What Will Happen If These Bills Pass
AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy

Remember that scene in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith when the Galactic Senate votes to give all-encompassing emergency powers to Emperor Palpatine?

That’s basically what will happen in Hawaii if a pair of emergency powers bills are passed. State lawmakers have advanced two bills that would empower the governor to declare an emergency and then order quarantines, enter private property, suspend existing statutes, regulate and seize firearms, and completely exterminate the Jedi order.

Advertisement

Okay, I made that last one up, but the fact remains: These bills are some of the scariest I’ve seen at any level of government lately.

House Bill 2236 and Senate Bill 2151 are moving through the state legislature at the same time that Gov. Josh Green is still ruling under a longstanding housing emergency proclamation that suspended land-use and transparency rules to fast-track home construction, Hawaii Public Radio reported.

The bill would grant the governor the authority to “require the quarantine or segregation of persons who are affected with or believed to have been exposed to any infectious, communicable, or other disease” and to “authorize without the permission of the owners or occupants, entry on private premises for any of these purposes.”

The state would also be empowered to “authorize that public nuisances be summarily abated and, if need be, that the property be destroyed by any police officer or authorized person.”

Those opposing the measures point out the impact it will have on constitutional rights. Advocacy group Hawaii Capitol Watch warned that the bills “would ensure that executive branch leaders do not arbitrarily call long-standing and complex societal challenges, such as unaffordable housing or illegal activity, as ‘emergencies’ in order to suspend our environmental, cultural protection, good governance, procurement, and labor laws indefinitely - as the Governor attempted to do with his emergency proclamation on (un)affordable housing.”

Recommended

You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant US Olympic Win in Years Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

COVID-19 GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAWAII

The group further contends that “the potential still exists for a future executive to attempt to use long-standing and complex societal challenges — such as unaffordable housing or ‘illegal activity’ — to declare an emergency and thereby indefinitely bypass the checks and balances that protect vital public interests, including in our environment, cultural integrity, and democracy itself.”

All one has to do to see that these bills would make even King George III blush is to consider how they might have been applied under the COVID-19 pandemic. Politicians across the country would salivate at the opportunity to use these emergency powers to force people to take vaccines, wear masks, and quarantine in places the government designates.

Indeed, many state governments tried doing many of these things to varying degrees. No governor or other politician should ever possess the level of power that these bills would grant Hawaii’s top executive. Emergency powers are typically supposed to be temporary — but how often do these people relinquish their power?

Advertisement

Sith lords like Emperor Palpatine don’t exist in real life. But the risk remains nonetheless. This much power in the hands of a small group of people only leads to rampant violations of natural and constitutional rights. It is the reason the Bill of Rights was created in the first place.

But this is exactly how government grows. If Hawaii’s voters are not paying attention, these measures might pass and they will see exactly why the government does not deserve this level of authority once the next emergency is declared.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant US Olympic Win in Years Matt Vespa
This CNN Host Addressed an Issue That Liberals DO NOT Want to Talk About Matt Vespa
The Canadian Cope Surrounding the Team USA Win Is Hilarious Joseph Chalfant
Here's How the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Treats New York's Finest Amy Curtis
Guess What This Oregon Democrat Called Trump's 'Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act' Amy Curtis
Someone Shouted the N-Word at the BAFTAs. It's Created a Total Fiasco on Social Media Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Knew These People Were Going to Try and Ruin the Most Significant US Olympic Win in Years Matt Vespa
Advertisement