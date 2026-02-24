Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and How Her Career Started?

California Governor Gavin Newsom has faced significant backlash over racist remarks he made while addressing voters in Georgia. However, additional clips from the same event show the Golden State governor appearing to mock former Vice President Kamala Harris, telling the crowd that few would know who she was if not for former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

Advertisement

NEW: Governor Gavin Newsom says no one would know Kamala Harris without Willie Brown.



Brown was the former San Francisco mayor who had a romantic relationship with Harris and helped launch her career.



"For those that don't know Willie Brown, you wouldn't know Kamala Harris… pic.twitter.com/7HYrWa7gXD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 24, 2026

"In the book I briefly describe, I am here because of my parents, but I am also here in political terms, because of one extraordinary human being," Newsom said. "Willie Brown. And for those that don't know Willie Brown, you wouldn't know Kamala Harris without Willie Brown."

Harris’s early political ascent was shaped in part by her relationship with Willie Brown. During their 18-month relationship in the mid-1990s, Brown, then Speaker of the California Assembly and later mayor of San Francisco, helped elevate her profile within California’s political circles. He also appointed her to two lucrative state board positions, which expanded her access to influential power brokers and major donor networks across the state.

Harris leveraged those connections in her 2003 campaign for San Francisco district attorney, a post she held until 2011. She went on to win election as California attorney general in 2010, later securing a U.S. Senate seat in 2016 before ultimately serving as vice president under President Joe Biden.

Harris’s former boyfriend, despite helping her reach the pinnacle of the political world, has cast doubt on her political future, saying in the summer of 2025 that she should not run for governor of California.

NEW: Willie Brown on Kamala Harris:



"She may not want to run for Governor. I think it will be difficult for her to win that job."



The former San Francisco Mayor says in 2020 he told Harris not to run for VP...but ask Biden to name her as AG instead. After that, he says, they… pic.twitter.com/s0OoR43IbF — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 23, 2025

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Townhall’s coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.