Iran's Supreme Leader Is Getting His Affairs in Order As US Prepares to Strike

Republicans Kick Off State of the Union Night With Roundtable Showcasing Conservative Governance Wins
Republicans Kick Off State of the Union Night With Roundtable Showcasing Conservative Gove...
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said 'Hold My Beer'
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said...
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See
Jeanine Pirro Drops Prosecution Against Democratic Lawmakers for Video About Military
Jeanine Pirro Drops Prosecution Against Democratic Lawmakers for Video About Military
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About the Science
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About...
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families
President Trump Honors Angel Families in Moving White House Remembrance Ceremony
President Trump Honors Angel Families in Moving White House Remembrance Ceremony
Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of Her Mother
Savannah Guthrie Announces $1M Reward for Information That Leads to the Recovery of...
Truth, Not Trash
Truth, Not Trash
Ralston Delivers Gold With His Reid Biography
Ralston Delivers Gold With His Reid Biography
VIP
West Virginia Bill Would Authorize Government to Sell Machine Guns to Citizens
West Virginia Bill Would Authorize Government to Sell Machine Guns to Citizens
Government Subsidies Killed the EV Industry
Government Subsidies Killed the EV Industry
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most Useless Governor in America'
Steve Hilton Slams Newsom As a Costal Elite, Says He Is the 'Most...
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and How Her Career Started?
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and...
Tipsheet

Iran's Supreme Leader Is Getting His Affairs in Order As US Prepares to Strike

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | February 24, 2026 11:00 AM
Iran's Supreme Leader Is Getting His Affairs in Order As US Prepares to Strike
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Iran’s government is preparing for potential U.S. airstrikes that might kill Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This comes as Washington has given the regime a deadline to resolve negotiations over its nuclear program.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump sent a naval strike force to the Persian Gulf last month in preparation for a possible military intervention as the Iranian government struggles to crack down on nationwide protests.

Axios reported that the Pentagon has given Trump a laundry list of military options ranging from limited strikes on Iranian facilities to killing Khamenei and his son. One senior adviser told the outlet, “One scenario takes out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs.”

Khamenei has quietly created succession and emergency command plans to keep the Islamic Republic intact if he or other top leaders are killed. He delegated wartime powers to a small inner circle and “identified three potential successors,” according to Times of Israel.

The Supreme Leader also elevated longtime loyalist Ali Larijani, a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander, “to a central governing role, effectively placing him at the helm of state affairs. 

Larijani has overseen the bloody crackdowns on protests and the nuclear negotiations with the U.S. Conservative analysts told Times of Israel that Khamenei “fully trusts Larijani” and “believes Larijani is the man for this sensitive juncture because of his political track record, sharp mind and knowledge.”

Recommended

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

President Donald Trump warned the regime that it only has days to decide whether it wants to come to an agreement about its nuclear program or if it would prefer dodging bombs in the near future. “We’re going to make a deal or we’re going to get a deal one way or the other” or “it’s going to be unfortunate for them,” he said.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Just When You Thought Anti-Gunners Couldn't Get Any Dumber, Virginia Democrats Just Said 'Hold My Beer' Jeff Charles
Did You Hear What Gavin Newsom Had to Say About Kamala Harris and How Her Career Started? Dmitri Bolt
NYT Op-Ed Admits What We've Known All Along: 'Gender Medicine' Was Never About the Science Amy Curtis
Nancy Mace Demands Records That the Swamp Don't Want You To See Jeff Charles
CNN Contributor Shows Our Media Has Nothing but Contempt for Angel Families Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oh, Now the Feminists Are Trying to Ruin Team USA's Gold Medal Win Over Canada Matt Vespa
Advertisement