New Survey Has Bad News for Dem Leaders

With the Democratic Party leaderless and rudderless following Kamala Harris’ 2024 loss, most left-leaning voters believe it’s time to replace the top brass.

A new Reuters/Ipsos survey of self-identified Democrats found about 62 percent agree that “the leadership of the Democratic Party should be replaced with new people,” while 24 percent disagreed, and the remainder were unsure.

Many feel the party isn’t addressing concerns that matter most to them, such as economic issues, while placing too much emphasis on woke issues like transgender rights.

Democratic strategists who reviewed the poll’s findings said they send a clear message. "Voters are very impatient right now," said Mark Riddle, who heads Future Majority, a Democratic research firm. "They want elected officials at all levels to address the cost of living, kitchen-table issues and affordability." The poll found a gap between what voters say they care about and what they think the party’s leaders prioritize. It was particularly wide on the issue of reducing corporate spending in political campaigns, where 73% of Democrats said they viewed putting limits on contributions to political groups like Super PACs a priority, but only 58% believed party leaders prioritize that. (Reuters)

The findings come amid financial woes at the Democratic National Committee as well as internal turmoil with AFT president Randi Weingarten’s resignation and the ouster of activist David Hogg from his leadership position.



