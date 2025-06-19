NIH Ends Funding for Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research
Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for
Here's the Question That Sent Nashville's Dem Mayor Running for the Hills
Co-Host for The View Just Dropped a New Line to Defend Mass Illegal...
NYT: The DNC Is Sinking Faster Than the Titanic
Republicans Must Rally Around Trump’s Judicial Picks
'The View' Proves ABC News Has No Standards
SCOTUS: No Constitutional Right to Abuse Children
VIP
Rollins Steps in After NJ City Approves Seizing Historic Family Farm by Eminent...
Stay Out of Internal Iranian Politics
Is 'Common Sense' a Legal Standard? If So, Anything Goes.
Time to Clean up the WNBA
Anarchy Versus Liberty
Democrats Dishonor Our Military Once Again
Tipsheet

An Iranian Missile Hit Southern Israel's Largest Hospital. Here's How Netanyahu, Katz Responded.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 19, 2025 9:00 AM
Abir Sultan/Pool via AP

Israel is vowing to intensify its attacks on “strategic targets” in Iran after an Iranian ballistic missile struck the largest hospital in southern Israel on Thursday as well as other sites. 

Advertisement

Dr. Shlomi Kodesh, director of the Soroka Medical Center that was hit, said about 40 patients suffered minor injuries in the attack but the surgical wing that was most damaged had been evacuated days ago. 

Iranian state media said its target was a military site next to the hospital, not Soroka itself.  

Still, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge. 

"This morning, Iran's terrorist tyrants launched missiles at Soroka Hospital in Beersheba and at a civilian population in the center of the country," he said on X. "We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran."

Defense Minister Israel Katz called Iran's missile strike a "war crime" and said Supreme Leader Ali Khamanei will be "held accountable."

"The cowardly Iranian dictator sits in the depths of the fortified bunker and fires aimed shots at hospitals and residential buildings in Israel," he said on X. "These are war crimes of the most serious kind - and Khamenei will be held accountable for his crimes.The Prime Minister and I have instructed the IDF to increase the intensity of attacks against strategic targets in Iran and against government targets in Tehran in order to remove threats to the State of Israel and undermine the ayatollahs' regime." 

Recommended

Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Katz was even more direct as he spoke with reporters while visiting the site of Thursday's missile strike in Holon, calling Khamenei "the modern Hitler.”

Katz was then asked whether taking out the supreme leader was among Israel's goals. 

“The objectives of the war are to remove the nuclear threat, eliminate sources of destruction, and neutralize missile threats," he said, reports the Times of Israel. "Within this framework, the IDF has been instructed and knows that to achieve all the objectives, without question this man should no longer continue to exist.”

Tags: IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for Matt Vespa
Jerry Nadler Tries and Fails to Get Into ICE Facility, and It Gets Worse for Him From There Rebecca Downs
Here's the Question That Sent Nashville's Dem Mayor Running for the Hills Matt Vespa
Just Wait Until Liberals Learn About Syllogisms Ann Coulter
NYT: The DNC Is Sinking Faster Than the Titanic Matt Vespa
Co-Host for The View Just Dropped a New Line to Defend Mass Illegal Immigration Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for Matt Vespa
Advertisement