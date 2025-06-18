Rollins Issues Another Blow to 'DEI Propaganda' at USDA

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced Tuesday the department will save nearly $15 million by cutting more than 145 diversity, equity, and inclusion-focused awards.

The USDA listed a few of the initiatives being terminated, including:

Educating and engaging socially disadvantaged farmers on conservation practices: $575,251

Creating a new model for urban forestry to lead to environmental justice through more equitably distributed green spaces: $192,246

Expanding equitable access to land, capital, and market opportunities for underserved producers in the Bay Area: $2,500,000 (USDA)

“Putting American Farmers First means cutting the millions of dollars that are being wasted on woke DEI propaganda," Rollins said in a statement. "Under President Trump’s leadership, I am putting an end to the waste, fraud, and abuse that has diverted resources from American farmers and restoring sanity and fiscal stewardship to the U.S. Department of Agriculture."

On X, Rollins gave credit to “our awesome [Department of Government Efficiency] team” for uncovering the initiatives.

NONE OF THIS POSSIBLE WITHOUT OUR AWESOME @DOGE TEAM! https://t.co/h5lZRKaTDS — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) June 18, 2025

Last month, Rollins touted USDA’s efforts in the first 100 days of the Trump administration to reverse the Biden administration’s DEI agenda, including issuing a memorandum on Day One rescinding all DEI programs and celebrations.

"It is absurd that while the Biden Administration was driving up inflation, American taxpayers were forced to fund billions in woke DEI initiatives,” she said at the time. “American farmers and ranchers don’t need DEI, they need reduced regulations and an Administration that is actively putting them first. In the first 100 days of the Trump Administration, USDA has done exactly that, by cancelling over 3,600 contracts and grants saving more than $5.5 billion. I look forward to finishing our work of cleaning out Biden’s bureaucratic basement and moving forward with this Administration’s priorities that put American farmers first.”