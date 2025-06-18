Mike Lee Caves to Lib Media Pressure About His Minnesota Dem Shootings Posts
What a Deranged Anti-ICE Clown Screamed As She Tried to Block a Bus...
The Reactions to This NYC Mayoral Candidate Being Manhandled by ICE Is Hilarious
Ex-CNN Host's Comments About Farmers Is Right on Cue
The Left's No Kings Narrative Just Imploded. Hint: It Has to Do With...
Trump Slaps Down Reporter for Asking the Dumbest Question Ever About Iran
This Supreme Court Ruling Will Have Progressives Fuming
VIP
Americans Overwhelmingly Agree About Iran
Iran Reached Out for Peace Talks. Here's What Trump Told Them.
Rollins Issues Another Blow to 'DEI Propaganda' at USDA
VIP
The MAHA Movement Just Scored Some Major Wins
The White House Will Look a Bit Different Now Thanks to a 'Gift'...
California Senator Alejandro Padilla, Performance Artist
Trump Takes a Swipe at Macron After G7 Summit
Tipsheet

Iran Warns US About Direct Involvement

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 18, 2025 10:00 AM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

As the United States shifts fighter jets and an aircraft carrier to the Middle East, “postured defensively in the region to be strong, in pursuit of a peace deal,” according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Iran is sending a warning about direct U.S. involvement in its conflict with Israel. 

Advertisement

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Beghaei said “any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.” 

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also weighed in Wednesday morning. 

The Middle East Media Research Institute also documented other threats from the nation. 

Recommended

This Supreme Court Ruling Will Have Progressives Fuming Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Iranian Majles Member Mahmoud Nabavian said on Channel 3 (Iran) on June 16, 2025, that countries in the region - including Israel and the United States - should be warned that if they attempt to block Iran’s oil exports or disrupt domestic supply, no other country will be able to export or access oil for domestic use either. “They should take my threat seriously,” he warned.

Nabavian said that Iranian missiles could reach American bases in the region within 2–4 minutes, making them impossible to intercept, and added that striking an American destroyer is well within Iran’s capabilities. He said Iran is monitoring Diego Garcia and has plans for it.

He warned the U.S. that before even contemplating aggression against Iran, it should prepare 50,000 coffins for its troops, “before they even dare take a hostile glance at the Iranian nation.” He also said Iran would retaliate against Israel for the assassination of its Chief of Staff with assassinations of its own, whether during or after the war. (MEMRI)

Advertisement

The threats come after President Trump called for Iran's “unconditional surrender” and warned Iran's supreme leader "we" know where he’s hiding. 

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding," Trump said on Truth Social. "He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Tags: IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Supreme Court Ruling Will Have Progressives Fuming Jeff Charles
What a Deranged Anti-ICE Clown Screamed As She Tried to Block a Bus Full of Illegals Was Totally Insane Matt Vespa
The Left's No Kings Narrative Just Imploded. Hint: It Has to Do With Obama Matt Vespa
Trump Slaps Down Reporter for Asking the Dumbest Question Ever About Iran Jeff Charles
Rollins Issues Another Blow to 'DEI Propaganda' at USDA Leah Barkoukis
The Reactions to This NYC Mayoral Candidate Being Manhandled by ICE Is Hilarious Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Supreme Court Ruling Will Have Progressives Fuming Jeff Charles
Advertisement