Iran Warns US About Direct Involvement

As the United States shifts fighter jets and an aircraft carrier to the Middle East, “postured defensively in the region to be strong, in pursuit of a peace deal,” according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Iran is sending a warning about direct U.S. involvement in its conflict with Israel.

Advertisement

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Beghaei said “any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.”

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also weighed in Wednesday morning.

The US entering in this matter [war] is 100% to its own detriment. The damage it will suffer will be far greater than any harm that Iran may encounter. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 18, 2025

The US President threatens us. With his absurd rhetoric, he demands that the Iranian people surrender to him.

They should make threats against those who are afraid of being threatened. The Iranian nation isn’t frightened by such threats. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 18, 2025

The harm the US will suffer will definitely be irreparable if they enter this conflict militarily. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 18, 2025

The Middle East Media Research Institute also documented other threats from the nation.

Iranian MP Mahmoud Nabavian: U.S. Should Prepare 50,000 Coffins Before Even Taking a Hostile Glance Our Way; If They Block Our Oil Flow – No Other Country’s Oil Will Flow pic.twitter.com/JvMvOCPeW4 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 18, 2025

Iranian Majles Member Mahmoud Nabavian said on Channel 3 (Iran) on June 16, 2025, that countries in the region - including Israel and the United States - should be warned that if they attempt to block Iran’s oil exports or disrupt domestic supply, no other country will be able to export or access oil for domestic use either. “They should take my threat seriously,” he warned. Nabavian said that Iranian missiles could reach American bases in the region within 2–4 minutes, making them impossible to intercept, and added that striking an American destroyer is well within Iran’s capabilities. He said Iran is monitoring Diego Garcia and has plans for it. He warned the U.S. that before even contemplating aggression against Iran, it should prepare 50,000 coffins for its troops, “before they even dare take a hostile glance at the Iranian nation.” He also said Iran would retaliate against Israel for the assassination of its Chief of Staff with assassinations of its own, whether during or after the war. (MEMRI)

Lieutenant-Colonel Iman Tajik, Spokesman for Iran’s Operation True Promise III: We Control the Skies Over Israel; The Success of Our Missile Attack Sends a Message to Israel’s “War Mongering” American Ally pic.twitter.com/CHwPLd2odk — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

Tehran Mayor Zakani on Iranian State TV: Trump’s Fate Is in the Hands of Iran; The U.S. Is Complicit in Israel’s attack, No difference between Israel and the Great Satan pic.twitter.com/KjU9al0UKM — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 17, 2025

The threats come after President Trump called for Iran's “unconditional surrender” and warned Iran's supreme leader "we" know where he’s hiding.