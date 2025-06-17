No, the Right Isn't Divided on Potential American-led Airstrikes on Iran
Tipsheet

Trump Issues Warning to Iran's Supreme Leader

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 17, 2025 3:05 PM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, that the U.S. knows exactly where he’s located. 

“He is an easy target,” the commander in chief said, “but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thing. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” 

The president followed up in a separate post urging “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

As Katie reported earlier, Trump announced on his social media platform that “we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.”

Noting that while Iran has good defensive equipment, Trump added that it “doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

The president told reporters early Tuesday he is not looking for a ceasefire in the conflict, but an "end." 

As the White House has been highlighting, Trump has been consistent over the years in his belief that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IRAN

