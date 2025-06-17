Trump Issues Warning to Iran's Supreme Leader

President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, that the U.S. knows exactly where he’s located.

“He is an easy target,” the commander in chief said, “but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thing. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Advertisement

The president followed up in a separate post urging “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

🚨NEW — President Trump announces that he knows "EXACTLY" Where the "so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding."



"We are not going to take him out (kill), at least for now...Our patience is wearing thin."



👀 pic.twitter.com/E7MvwDwigB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2025

🚨NEW — President Trump posts "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!" to his Truth.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/OzwE9mZQmb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2025

As Katie reported earlier, Trump announced on his social media platform that “we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.”

Noting that while Iran has good defensive equipment, Trump added that it “doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured “stuff.” Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA." - President… pic.twitter.com/V3ZMYGIusG — U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) June 17, 2025

The president told reporters early Tuesday he is not looking for a ceasefire in the conflict, but an "end."

REPORTER: "What are you looking for here?"@POTUS: "An end. A real end. Not a ceasefire — an end." pic.twitter.com/EESQ7zzhw1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2025

As the White House has been highlighting, Trump has been consistent over the years in his belief that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.