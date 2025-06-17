‘Not in the Mood to Negotiate’: Trump Heads to the Situation Room

As the Iranian nuclear program continues to get pounded by Israeli airstrikes, President Donald Trump departed early from the G7 Summit in Canada Monday night to get back to the White House.

Aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters he isn't in the mood to negotiate and that the Situation Room is a better place to conduct serious business than over the phone.

When Trump was asked what he was looking for, he said, "An end, a real end, not a ceasefire, a real end.”

He also took to Truth Social to blast claims he's returning to negotiate a ceasefire.

"Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a “cease fire” between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!" Trump said early Tuesday morning.

"I have not reached out to Iran for 'Peace Talks' in any way, shape, or form. This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table - Would have saved a lot of lives!!!" he added.

Meanwhile, the White House is noting Trump has been consistent on his position toward Iran's nuclear program for years.

Trump is back at the White House and headed into to the Situation Room where his National Security Council is waiting.

During testimony on Capitol Hill last week, U.S. Central Command General Erika Kurilla warned Iran's nuclear program had progressed significantly and into the zone of a three week sprint to 10 nuclear bombs.

"The IAEA uses 90% enrichment as the benchmark for weapons-grade uranium, and it considers 25 kg of 90% enriched uranium enough to construct a simple nuclear weapon. The IAEA estimates current Iranian stockpiles to include over 400 kg of 60% enriched uranium – almost double of what it was just six months ago," Kurilla testified in front of the House Armed Services Committee. This is mere steps from reaching the 90% threshold for weaponization. Should the Regime decide to sprint to a nuclear weapon, it is estimated that current stockpiles and the available centrifuges across several enrichment plants are sufficient to produce its first 25 kg of weapons-grade material in roughly one week and enough for up to ten nuclear weapons in three weeks."