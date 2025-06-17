FBI Hands Congress Documents With 'Alarming Allegations' Related to the 2020 Election

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI has turned over an intelligence report to Congress concerning allegations China attempted to interfere in the 2020 election.

“The FBI has located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP,” Patel posted Monday on X. “I have immediately declassified the material and turned the documents over to [Senate Judiciary Committee] Chairman Grassley for further review.”

In a follow-up post, Patel shared a link to a Just the News report about how concerns were raised that the Chinese Communist Party manufactured fake U.S. driver’s licenses in order to use fraudulent mail-in ballots in support of Joe Biden, then the Democratic presidential nominee.

The newly declassified intelligence reports from August 2020 weren’t corroborated or fully investigated and instead were recalled from intelligence agencies at about the time that then-FBI Director Chris Wray testified there were no known plots of foreign interference ahead of the 2020 election in which Biden defeated Donald Trump, officials told Just the News. The new documents were turned over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who had first raised concerns to the bureau that the intelligence hadn’t been fully vetted, and instead was just dismissed even though there was evidence of the fake licenses. […] Officials who have seen the documents told Just the News the FBI had a relatively new confidential source who provided information in summer 2020 that the Chinese government was manufacturing and exporting fake U.S. driver's licenses as part of a plot to create voter identities for Chinese residents living in the United States so they could vote with fake mail-in ballots. [...] They also said the intelligence report was recalled within a few weeks and the allegations never fully investigated, on the grounds that the source needed to be re-interviewed. But, in fact, another agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, had intercepted nearly 20,000 fake licenses around the time the intelligence came in a possible corroboration of the report, officials said. (Just the News)

Patel told the outlet the move handing over the documents to Congress is another example of the FBI providing "unprecedented transparency" to the American people about its work.