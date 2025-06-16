GOP Senator Shuts Down a CBS News Host's Talking Points on LA Riots...
Did You Catch What Was Funny About Canadians Holding Their Own 'No Kings' Protests?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 16, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

“No Kings” protests took place all across the U.S. on Saturday in what was the largest single-day demonstration against the president in his second term so far. Liberals in other countries even joined in with their own “No Kings” events, though in Canada, they had to change the name

In Canada, we reject the tyrant-rule of Donald Trump

In solidarity with Democrats Abroad - Toronto, and with over 1000 cities participating, NO TYRANTS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the unjustified, unlawful tariffs, and increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Donald Trump and his allies.

We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, imprisoned Canadian citizens at the border, and defied the courts.

We’ve been subject to his threats of annexation, his insults, his unilateral and egregious tariffs that will put Canadian auto and steel workers and many other Canadians out of a job, and his efforts to shutter entire Canadian industries that have longstanding, productive and vital working relationships with the United States.

We invite you to join us in solidarity.

WHAT: On Saturday, June 14, Donald Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in the capital. It rises up everywhere else.

We’re taking to the streets in Canada, where he will be coming in just a few short days for the G7, in the United States and around the world. We’re saying NO TYRANTS, NO CLOWNS.

CANADA

