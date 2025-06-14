VIP
Tipsheet

DHS Chimes in After Kardashian Calls Out ICE Enforcement Operations

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 14, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File

The Department of Homeland Security hit back at Kim Kardashian over a social media post blasting ICE enforcement operations as “inhumane.”

“@KimKardashian, which one of these convicted child molesters, murderers, drug traffickers and rapists would you like to stay in the county?” asked Tricia McLaughlin, DHS’s assistant secretary for Public Affairs, sharing mugshots of illegal aliens and their criminal histories. "These are just a few of the convicted illegal criminals who have been picked up in the last 72 hours." 

Among them, were: Eswin Uriel Castro, a previously deported illegal immigrant with criminal convictions for child molestation, being armed with a dangerous weapon; Gerardo Antonio-Palacios, a Mexican national with previous convictions for homicide and burglary; Antonio Benitez-Ugarte, another illegal immigrant from Mexico with a prior drug trafficking conviction; and Mab Khleb, a 53-year-old illegal immigrant from Cambodia with a criminal history that includes conviction for possession and transport of a controlled substance, lewd action with a child and battery. (New York Post)

“When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post. “But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right.”

Kardashian went on to tell her 356 million followers that no matter their political beliefs, "it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way."

