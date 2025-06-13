Newsom Just Humiliated Himself Again
Trump Makes a Good Point When Asked About Saturday's 'No Kings' Protests

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 13, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Leftists across the nation will take to the streets on Saturday, June 14, in what the group No Kings is describing as a “day of defiance.”

"They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group says on its website. “The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings.” 

The protests were planned in response to Saturday’s military parade for the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also coincides with Flag Day and President Trump’s 79th birthday. 

Asked for his thoughts about the upcoming demonstrations, Trump clarified the name of the organizer. 

"What are they called? No kings? I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved.”

“A king would say, ‘I’m not gonna to get this.’ A king would have never had the California mandate to even be talking, he wouldn’t have to call up [Speaker] Mike Johnson and [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune and say, ‘fellas you got to pull this off’ and after years we get it done,” he added. “No, no we’re not a king. We’re not a king at all.”

Earlier, Trump issued a warning for anyone thinking about disrupting Saturday's event. 

"If there’s any protesters that want to come out, they’re going to be met with very big force," he said. 

