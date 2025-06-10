Israel Has an Update on Greta Thunberg

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said Greta Thunberg just left the country on a flight to Sweden via France after the activist and other pro-Hamas individuals attempted to sail to Gaza, breaking through Israel’s naval blockade.

Advertisement

Greta Thunberg just departed Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France). pic.twitter.com/kWrI9KVoqX — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 10, 2025

The group said they were attempting to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and brought a small amount of aid they intended to distribute.

"The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the ‘celebrities’ will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels," the Foreign Ministry said. "More than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks, and close to 11 million meals were transferred by the GHF directly to civilians in Gaza. There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve provocations and selfies."

Good morning to all our followers 🇮🇱☀️



In case you missed it:



🥪 The ‘selfie yacht’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are safe and were provided with sandwiches and water, and are expected to return to their home countries.



🤏 The tiny amount of… pic.twitter.com/Gfn9I3ZI2l — Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 9, 2025

The update comes after Thunberg claimed to have been “kidnapped” by Israel.

After the Israeli military intercepted the civilian vessel in international waters, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which operated the boat, released a prerecorded video from Thunberg. "If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel," the climate activist said in the clip. (Newsweek)

Asked about the situation and whether he discussed the young activist with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump called her a “strange person" and suggested she go to anger management classes.

Trump calls Greta Thunberg a "strange bird" who needs "anger management" 💀



Q: "Was she kidnapped by Israel as she says?"



"Israel has enough problems. Why would they kidnap Greta Thunberg" 😭 pic.twitter.com/r02hgCT8tV — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) June 9, 2025

Greta Thunberg claims she was ‘kidnapped’ by Israel despite being welcomed by Israeli troops with a sandwich before being put on a flight to Paris.



Meanwhile, 55 people who were actually kidnapped have been held hostage in Gaza for 612 days. pic.twitter.com/VAnrq4y9Ml — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 10, 2025

Shortest “kidnapping” ever. Greta sent home within hours. Shame on all the mainstream media for their breathless coverage of a ridiculous media stunt openly supported by Hamas. The real story they refuse to cover: Hamas is shooting at Gazans to obstruct the 🇺🇸🇮🇱 aid effort. pic.twitter.com/x42JfAtz9h — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) June 10, 2025

As Jeff reported on Monday, a UK-based Palestinian journalist with links to Hamas is a founding member of the group that arranged Thunberg’s journey.