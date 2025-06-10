This Dem Senator Is the Only One in His Party Telling the Truth...

Tipsheet

Israel Has an Update on Greta Thunberg

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 10, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said Greta Thunberg just left the country on a flight to Sweden via France after the activist and other pro-Hamas individuals attempted to sail to Gaza, breaking through Israel’s naval blockade.

The group said they were attempting to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and brought a small amount of aid they intended to distribute.

"The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the ‘celebrities’ will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels," the Foreign Ministry said. "More than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks, and close to 11 million meals were transferred by the GHF directly to civilians in Gaza. There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve provocations and selfies." 

The update comes after Thunberg claimed to have been “kidnapped” by Israel.

After the Israeli military intercepted the civilian vessel in international waters, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which operated the boat, released a prerecorded video from Thunberg.

"If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel," the climate activist said in the clip. (Newsweek)

Asked about the situation and whether he discussed the young activist with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump called her a “strange person" and suggested she go to anger management classes.

As Jeff reported on Monday, a UK-based Palestinian journalist with links to Hamas is a founding member of the group that arranged Thunberg’s journey.  

Tags: ISRAEL

