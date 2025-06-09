What Iran Reportedly Ordered From China Amid Nuclear Talks With US Should Raise Alarm Bells

Iran has reportedly ordered enough ammonium perchlorate from China to fuel hundreds of ballistic missiles amid negotiations with the U.S. over its nuclear program.

The shipments will likely reach the nation in the coming months, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

An Iranian entity called Pishgaman Tejarat Rafi Novin Co. ordered the missile ingredients in the past few months from Hong Kong-based Lion Commodities Holdings Ltd., people familiar with the order said. [...] Iran has been looking for ways to rebuild its so-called Axis of Resistance network of militias after Israel pummeled Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza and the Assad regime fell in Syria. U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Houthis damaged the group’s capabilities, though they still threaten Israel. [...] Earlier this year, two Iranian ships docked in China were loaded with more than 1,000 tons of sodium perchlorate, a precursor for producing ammonium perchlorate. The material was delivered to Iranian ports in mid-February and late March, according to shipping trackers. The sodium perchlorate was enough to fuel around 260 short-range missiles, officials said. The new, larger contract for ammonium perchlorate could be enough for Iran to produce 800 missiles, one official said. The contract was signed months ago, likely before Trump said he had proposed nuclear talks to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in early March. (The Wall Street Journal)

Commenting on the report, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) backed President Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran.

"China is supplying Iran with missiles, knowing full well that they will be used against American troops, our allies, and civilians across the region," he said on X. "President Trump is absolutely right to put maximum pressure on Iran’s terrorist regime."

Many others pointed out Iran's true intentions as it carries out talks with the U.S.