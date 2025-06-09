LAPD Chief's Answer on National Guard Deployment Just Obliterated the Dems' LA Riots...
US Northern Command Announces Hundreds of Marines Now in a 'Prepared to Deploy Status'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 09, 2025 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The U.S. Northern Command on Sunday said hundreds of active-duty Marines are ready to deploy to provide additional protection of federal property and personnel within Los Angeles.

Sunday's statement detailed the measures currently in place in the area where violent, anti-ICE agitators have been clashing with law enforcement and destroying property since Friday. 

By direction of Secretary of Defense and in coordination with U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), approximately 2,000 California Army National Guard soldiers have been placed under federal command and control in a Title 10 status to support the protection of federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area.

As USNORTHCOM’s land component command, U.S. Army North stood up Task Force 51, with a two-star general, as the ground command and control element over the Title 10 forces. At this time, there are approximately 300 members of the California Army National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team deployed at the following locations in the greater Los Angeles area: Los Angeles, Paramount, and Compton, California.

Additionally, approximately 500 Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, are in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the DoD’s protection of federal property and personnel efforts.

USNORTHCOM will provide more information as units are identified and deployed. (U.S. Northern Command)

Early Monday morning, President Trump appeared to support their deployment, writing on Truth Social, "Looking really bad in L.A. BRING IN THE TROOPS!!!"

On Sunday, Trump said the "Migrant riots" in LA "only strengthen our resolve" to continue with the administration's deportation operations.

"Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free," he said. 

