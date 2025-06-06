VIP
We Are in a Political Game
At Least for Today, There Will Be No Peace Deal Between Trump and...
Yeah, Something About the Timelines for the Biden Autopen Usage Makes No Sense
It's One of the Most Brutal Swipes Directed at Karine Jean-Pierre. It's Also...
'Corrupt As Hell': Trump Goes Off on The New York Times and Washington...
The Spat vs. the Scandal
Tehran’s Nuclear Lies Unraveled by Iran’s Democratic Resistance
Trump Administration Blasts Boston Mayor's 'Sickening' Comments About ICE Agents
The Latest Jobs Report Is Here
There's Been an Update About That Reported Phone Call Between Trump, Musk Following...
Will Trump, Musk Reconcile? A Good Sign Emerged on X.
Four Democrat-Led States Urge the FDA to Lift Abortion Pill Restrictions
Scott Jennings Certainly Has Thoughts on KJP’s New Book
Left-Wing Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Effort to Gut This Agency
Musk Changed His Tune on Decommissioning Dragon Amid Trump Feud. Here's Why.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 06, 2025 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk walked back a threat to decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spaceship “immediately” amid his public feud with President Donald Trump on Thursday. 

The threat came after Trump posted on Truth Social that “the easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!"

"In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately,” Musk shot back on X. 

Following that announcement, NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens said "NASA will continue to execute upon the President’s vision for the future of space. We will continue to work with our industry partners to ensure the President’s objectives in space are met."

Hours later, however, the SpaceX CEO appeared to listen to the reasoned voice of X user @Fab25june. 

"This is a shame this back and forth,” the user wrote. “You are both better than this. Cool off and take a step back for a couple days.”

"Good advice,” Musk responded. “Ok, we won’t decommission Dragon.” 

The two leaders were reportedly scheduled to speak by phone today but Trump shot that notion down Friday morning.

When he was asked about the call by reporters, Trump told ABC News, "You mean the man who has lost his mind?" He went on to note that he is "not particularly" interested in chatting with Musk after Thursday's war of words.

