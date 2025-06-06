Trump Administration Blasts Boston Mayor's 'Sickening' Comments About ICE Agents

The Trump administration blasted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for comparing ICE agents wearing face coverings to neo-Nazis.

"I don't know of any police department that routinely wears masks,” the Democrat mayor says in the clip shared by the White House's Rapid Response account on X. “We know that there are other groups that routinely wear masks. NSC-131 routinely wears masks."

The Department of Homeland Security called that comparison "SICKENING," while Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons demanded politicians like Wu stop immediately.

Mayor Wu comparing ICE agents to neo-Nazis is SICKENING.



When our heroic law enforcement officers conduct operations, they clearly identify themselves as law enforcement while wearing masks to protect themselves from being targeted by known and suspected gang members, murders,… https://t.co/BrRbkql31O — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 5, 2025

In a video message, Lyons said “politicians need to stop putting my people in danger,” by making up “talking points that get activists riled up."

“I’m not asking that they stop; I’m demanding that they stop,” Lyons added before turning his attention to Mayor Wu.

“Here’s what I have to say to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and anyone else stirring up the outrage about what ICE does. These are real people with real families you’re hurting with your ridiculous rhetoric and inflammatory comments and it’s time to remember that,” he said.

🎥ICE acting director demands that politicians “stop putting my people in danger” with rhetoric to rile up activists.



“These are real people with real families you’re hurting with your ridiculous rhetoric and inflammatory comments, and it’s time to remember that.” pic.twitter.com/lI3z2wVUFJ — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 5, 2025

Lyons and border czar Tom Homan have both recently explained that agents have to cover their faces because they're being assaulted and doxed.

WATCH: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons marched back to the podium and dropped his balls on it when a reporter asked why agents wear masks.



“Because people are taking pictures of their faces and name tags and posting them online with death threats to their families.” pic.twitter.com/4nUJCWJ0t5 — Kristin Sokoloff (@KSOKUNCENSORED) June 3, 2025

🚨 JUST IN - TOM HOMAN: "The doxxing of ICE officers is at an all-time high."



"You say why do they wear a mask? They're trying to protect themselves and their families! ... They're being doxxed!"



"Assaults are up, and it won't be tolerated!"pic.twitter.com/OlVAo26Fzt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 29, 2025

Wu has also compared ICE agents to "secret police."

At a campaign rally Thursday and in a recent interview with WBUR, Wu likened ICE immigration officers to “secret police.” Wu, who is seeking re-election, repeated that phrase at a campaign event on Thursday morning. “We’ve seen it in our neighborhoods, on our streets, and what other definition of secret police is there when people are getting snatched off the street by masked individuals,” Wu said, “not being told where they’re going, disappeared until somehow someone finds some information, not given justification for why they are being taken.”

In a statement, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson called Wu's recent rhetoric about federal immigration officials "disgusting" and "dangerous."

“If the mayor had any shame, she’d be embarrassed for fanning the flames of hate while ICE agents face unprecedented threats to themselves and their families,” Jackson said, reports Boston 25 News.