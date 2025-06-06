VIP
We Are in a Political Game
At Least for Today, There Will Be No Peace Deal Between Trump and...
Yeah, Something About the Timelines for the Biden Autopen Usage Makes No Sense
It's One of the Most Brutal Swipes Directed at Karine Jean-Pierre. It's Also...
'Corrupt As Hell': Trump Goes Off on The New York Times and Washington...
The Spat vs. the Scandal
Tehran’s Nuclear Lies Unraveled by Iran’s Democratic Resistance
The Latest Jobs Report Is Here
Musk Changed His Tune on Decommissioning Dragon Amid Trump Feud. Here's Why.
There's Been an Update About That Reported Phone Call Between Trump, Musk Following...
VIP
Will Trump, Musk Reconcile? A Good Sign Emerged on X.
Four Democrat-Led States Urge the FDA to Lift Abortion Pill Restrictions
Scott Jennings Certainly Has Thoughts on KJP’s New Book
Left-Wing Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Effort to Gut This Agency
Tipsheet

Trump Administration Blasts Boston Mayor's 'Sickening' Comments About ICE Agents

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 06, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Trump administration blasted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for comparing ICE agents wearing face coverings to neo-Nazis.

"I don't know of any police department that routinely wears masks,” the Democrat mayor says in the clip shared by the White House's Rapid Response account on X. “We know that there are other groups that routinely wear masks. NSC-131 routinely wears masks."

Advertisement

The Department of Homeland Security called that comparison "SICKENING," while Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons demanded politicians like Wu stop immediately. 

In a video message, Lyons said “politicians need to stop putting my people in danger,” by making up “talking points that get activists riled up." 

“I’m not asking that they stop; I’m demanding that they stop,” Lyons added before turning his attention to Mayor Wu.

“Here’s what I have to say to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and anyone else stirring up the outrage about what ICE does. These are real people with real families you’re hurting with your ridiculous rhetoric and inflammatory comments and it’s time to remember that,” he said.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Certainly Has Thoughts on KJP’s New Book Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Lyons and border czar Tom Homan have both recently explained that agents have to cover their faces because they're being assaulted and doxed. 

Wu has also compared ICE agents to "secret police."

At a campaign rally Thursday and in a recent interview with WBUR, Wu likened ICE immigration officers to “secret police.”

Wu, who is seeking re-election, repeated that phrase at a campaign event on Thursday morning.

“We’ve seen it in our neighborhoods, on our streets, and what other definition of secret police is there when people are getting snatched off the street by masked individuals,” Wu said, “not being told where they’re going, disappeared until somehow someone finds some information, not given justification for why they are being taken.”

Advertisement

In a statement, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson called Wu's recent rhetoric about federal immigration officials "disgusting" and "dangerous." 

“If the mayor had any shame, she’d be embarrassed for fanning the flames of hate while ICE agents face unprecedented threats to themselves and their families,” Jackson said, reports Boston 25 News. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Certainly Has Thoughts on KJP’s New Book Rebecca Downs
It's One of the Most Brutal Swipes Directed at Karine Jean-Pierre. It's Also Totally True. Matt Vespa
There's Been an Update About That Reported Phone Call Between Trump, Musk Following Feud Leah Barkoukis
Yeah, Something About the Timelines for the Biden Autopen Usage Makes No Sense Matt Vespa
'Corrupt As Hell': Trump Goes Off on The New York Times and Washington Post Jeff Charles
Patriots Are the Losers in the Trump v. Musk Feud Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Certainly Has Thoughts on KJP’s New Book Rebecca Downs
Advertisement