Roy Cooper's Immigration Detainer Veto Comes Back to Haunt His Senate Bid

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI
This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her...
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks
The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology
The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology
This City Just Banned Meat From Advertisements
This City Just Banned Meat From Advertisements
VIP
Sam Stein Is Bothered by the Louise Lucas Raid But Unbothered by the Facts; CNN's Ballroom Bawl-Room Lie
Sam Stein Is Bothered by the Louise Lucas Raid But Unbothered by the...
Rampant Antisemitism Is a Feature, Not a Bug, of Mamdani's Administration
Rampant Antisemitism Is a Feature, Not a Bug, of Mamdani's Administration
Dem House Hopeful Attacks Iowans After Backlash to Muslim Prayer Controversy in State Senate
Dem House Hopeful Attacks Iowans After Backlash to Muslim Prayer Controversy in State...
VIP
What Makes an American, American? Justice Gorsuch Reminds Us of the Answer
What Makes an American, American? Justice Gorsuch Reminds Us of the Answer
Steve Hilton Confronts Xavier Becerra Over Campaign Fund Scandal As Staffers Face Prison Time
Steve Hilton Confronts Xavier Becerra Over Campaign Fund Scandal As Staffers Face Prison...
To Katie Porter CA Fraud Is Just 'Political Theater'
To Katie Porter CA Fraud Is Just 'Political Theater'
Medicaid Millionaires Are Hiding in Plain Sight
Medicaid Millionaires Are Hiding in Plain Sight
VIP
Miami Beach Man Faces Federal Charges Over Social Media Threats to Assassinate Trump, Rubio
Miami Beach Man Faces Federal Charges Over Social Media Threats to Assassinate Trump,...
Florida Arrest Exposes $2.8M Food Aid Scam Built on Stolen Grocery Store Identities
Florida Arrest Exposes $2.8M Food Aid Scam Built on Stolen Grocery Store Identities
Two Men Sentenced in $522 Million Medicare Fraud Scheme Involving Genetic Tests
Two Men Sentenced in $522 Million Medicare Fraud Scheme Involving Genetic Tests
Tipsheet

Roy Cooper's Immigration Detainer Veto Comes Back to Haunt His Senate Bid

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 06, 2026 6:30 PM
Roy Cooper's Immigration Detainer Veto Comes Back to Haunt His Senate Bid
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is running for an open U.S. Senate seat. But his soft-on-crime history might return to haunt him when it comes to supporting sanctuary cities and releasing violent criminal illegal aliens. 

Advertisement

In 2019, Cooper vetoed House Bill 370 in August 2019. That bill, if signed into law, would have forced local law enforcement to comply with detainers placed on illegal aliens by the federal government. 

"This legislation is simply about scoring partisan political points and using fear to divide North Carolina," Cooper wrote in the veto. "As the former top law enforcement officer of our state, I know that current law allows the state to jail and prosecute dangerous criminals regardless of immigration status. This bill, in addition to being unconstitutional, weakens law enforcement in North Carolina by mandating sheriffs to do the job of federal agents, using local resources that could hurt their ability to protect their counties." 

After Cooper vetoed the bill, local law enforcement released Jose Barajas-Diaz, an illegal alien from Mexico who was convicted in 2019 for felony death by motor vehicle. Mecklenburg County refused to honor a federal detainer and released the criminal.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement captured Barajas-Diaz later in 2019. 

ICE can lodge immigration detainers with local law enforcement who have arrested people on criminal charges. 

The goal of the detainer is so that local law enforcement can hold the suspected illegal alien until ICE can take custody. But dozens of sanctuary cities, counties, and states refuse to honor ICE detainers and instead release the criminal back into society.  

"Criminal illegals like Diaz should stay behind bars then be immediately deported, but thanks to Roy Cooper's weak, soft-on-crime policies, Diaz was turned loose. North Carolinians deserve a Senator who puts their safety first," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia. 

Recommended

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NORTH CAROLINA ROY COOPER SANCTUARY CITIES


Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI Matt Vespa
Steve Hilton Confronts Xavier Becerra Over Campaign Fund Scandal As Staffers Face Prison Time Dmitri Bolt
Dem House Hopeful Attacks Iowans After Backlash to Muslim Prayer Controversy in State Senate Dmitri Bolt
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks Matt Vespa
Minnesota Democrats Circle the Wagons Around Ilhan Omar Amy Curtis
FBI Swarms Top Virginia Democrat's Office in Shocking Raid Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement