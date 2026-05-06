Roy Cooper's Immigration Detainer Veto Comes Back to Haunt His Senate Bid

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is running for an open U.S. Senate seat. But his soft-on-crime history might return to haunt him when it comes to supporting sanctuary cities and releasing violent criminal illegal aliens.

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In 2019, Cooper vetoed House Bill 370 in August 2019. That bill, if signed into law, would have forced local law enforcement to comply with detainers placed on illegal aliens by the federal government.

"This legislation is simply about scoring partisan political points and using fear to divide North Carolina," Cooper wrote in the veto. "As the former top law enforcement officer of our state, I know that current law allows the state to jail and prosecute dangerous criminals regardless of immigration status. This bill, in addition to being unconstitutional, weakens law enforcement in North Carolina by mandating sheriffs to do the job of federal agents, using local resources that could hurt their ability to protect their counties."

After Cooper vetoed the bill, local law enforcement released Jose Barajas-Diaz, an illegal alien from Mexico who was convicted in 2019 for felony death by motor vehicle. Mecklenburg County refused to honor a federal detainer and released the criminal.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement captured Barajas-Diaz later in 2019.

ICE can lodge immigration detainers with local law enforcement who have arrested people on criminal charges.

The goal of the detainer is so that local law enforcement can hold the suspected illegal alien until ICE can take custody. But dozens of sanctuary cities, counties, and states refuse to honor ICE detainers and instead release the criminal back into society.

"Criminal illegals like Diaz should stay behind bars then be immediately deported, but thanks to Roy Cooper's weak, soft-on-crime policies, Diaz was turned loose. North Carolinians deserve a Senator who puts their safety first," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

🚨ROY COOPER'S WORST OF THE WORST WEDNESDAY



Meet Jose Barajas-Diaz, a criminal illegal from Mexico, who was convicted in 2019 for felony death by motor vehicle in Mecklenburg County, NC.



But thanks to Roy Cooper vetoing legislation to ban sanctuary cities, and his far-left… pic.twitter.com/hFyu7pBKNt — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 6, 2026

Roy Cooper's soft-on-crime policies allowed this vicious criminal with over 20 prior arrests to walk free in North Carolina.



He then went on to brutally murder an innocent teacher in Raleigh.



Cooper has blood on his hands. pic.twitter.com/eN8WHnsYsG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2026

Roy Cooper and his allies in the state assembly are at it again, working to prevent law enforcement from working with ICE to deport criminal illegal aliens.



Just like he did as governor, Cooper and his allies continue to stand up for illegal immigrants instead of NC. https://t.co/BQheibymaM — Whatley War Room (@whatleywarroom) May 4, 2026





Exclusive – Michael Whatley: Democrat Opponent Roy Cooper Released Violent Criminals into Communities https://t.co/lkC2iT7sSJ — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) May 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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