You Won't Believe Why This Act of Vandalism Was Committed at University's Beloved Peony Garden

The University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum was vandalized on Saturday by a pro-Hamas group.

Thousands of flowers on about 250 peony plants were cut off and left on the ground along with signs reading, “PLANT LIVES DON’T MATTER. HUMAN LIVES DO.”

“Since October 7th, 2023, over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 100,000 injured,” read the signs. “They are still dying and starving right now, as you stroll around in the arboretum and enjoy your picnic.”

The sign goes on to tell people to show their support by wearing a keffiyeh and replacing their U.S. flags with a Palestinian one.

Vandals cut the flowers off 250 peony plants in the arboretum at the University of Michigan “for Palestine.” It’s peak season.



MBGNA director Tony Kolenic blasted the act.

“As someone who has spent my career working in environmental justice, I believe deeply in the healing power of nature and in our responsibility to protect and care for it,” he said in a statement. “What happened here was an act of disregard not just for the garden, but for the community that cherishes it, even for life itself.”

University spokesperson Kay Jarvis called the move “counter productive.”

“Damaging a beloved community space intended to foster reflection and bring hope to the whole community is counter productive,” Jarvis wrote. “We urge all community members to channel their voices through constructive and meaningful dialogue.”

