VIP
Notice Anything Funny About WaPo's Headline on the Reduction in Fentanyl Seizures at...
Here's a Harrowing Account of the Molotov Terror Attack in Boulder Yesterday
After Boulder's Firebombing of Pro-Israel Event, the Intifada Is Here
Newsweek's Line on the Difference Between Musk and Booker's Salutes Was Truly Amazing...
Here's the Latest on the Boulder Terror Attack on Pro-Israel Supporters. Some Details...
Israel and the West Need to Get Serious About Defeating Our Enemies
VIP
Why Would I Give A Damn About Harvard?
The 'Intifada': Globalizing Terror
Kamala Harris: Still Burdened by What Has Been
Further Reflection (And a Contrarian View) on South Africa
Mass Deportations Will Improve The Lives Of Every American
Time for Israel to Keep Control of Gaza
Democrats Fixate on Trump, But Ignore the Voters
Harvard Had It Coming
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe Why This Act of Vandalism Was Committed at University's Beloved Peony Garden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 02, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Greg Lord

The University of Michigan’s Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum was vandalized on Saturday by a pro-Hamas group. 

Thousands of flowers on about 250 peony plants were cut off and left on the ground along with signs reading, “PLANT LIVES DON’T MATTER. HUMAN LIVES DO.”

Advertisement

“Since October 7th, 2023, over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 100,000 injured,” read the signs. “They are still dying and starving right now, as you stroll around in the arboretum and enjoy your picnic.” 

The sign goes on to tell people to show their support by wearing a keffiyeh and replacing their U.S. flags with a Palestinian one. 

MBGNA director Tony Kolenic blasted the act. 

“As someone who has spent my career working in environmental justice, I believe deeply in the healing power of nature and in our responsibility to protect and care for it,” he said in a statement. “What happened here was an act of disregard not just for the garden, but for the community that cherishes it, even for life itself.”  

Recommended

Newsweek's Line on the Difference Between Musk and Booker's Salutes Was Truly Amazing Stuff Matt Vespa
Advertisement

University spokesperson Kay Jarvis called the move “counter productive.”

“Damaging a beloved community space intended to foster reflection and bring hope to the whole community is counter productive,” Jarvis wrote. “We urge all community members to channel their voices through constructive and meaningful dialogue.”
 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Newsweek's Line on the Difference Between Musk and Booker's Salutes Was Truly Amazing Stuff Matt Vespa
The FBI's Take on the Boulder Terror Attack Did Not Sit Well With CNN Matt Vespa
Israel and the West Need to Get Serious About Defeating Our Enemies Kurt Schlichter
After Boulder's Firebombing of Pro-Israel Event, the Intifada Is Here Matt Vespa
Here's the Latest on the Boulder Terror Attack on Pro-Israel Supporters. Some Details Are Ghastly. Matt Vespa
The Liberal Media Is Having Itself a Night in the Wake of the Boulder Terror Attack Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Newsweek's Line on the Difference Between Musk and Booker's Salutes Was Truly Amazing Stuff Matt Vespa
Advertisement