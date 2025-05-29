Patel Says Answer to This Major J6 Question May 'Surprise and Shock' Americans

FBI Director Kash Patel said Americans will get a “definitive answer” on one of the biggest questions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, but cautioned the revelation may not be what people are expecting.

Advertisement

During an interview with Fox News’ “Special Report,” Patel said the information concerns who was in the crowd that day.

"People have had questions about January 6th and whether or not there were FBI sources – not agents, sources – on the ground during January 6," he said. "And I told you I would get you the definitive answer to that. And we have, and we are in the process again of working with our partners to divulge that information, and it is coming."

Given "what past FBI leaders have said about it," Patel noted the answer may "surprise and shock people."

There were 26 confidential human sources in the crowd that day, but the FBI only sent three of them to be there, according to a report on the FBI’s Handling of its Confidential Human Sources and Intelligence Collection Efforts in the Lead Up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Electoral Certification.

Patel said that is "definitely a piece of the truth" but the American people shouldn't have had to wait so long for answers.

"Why it took a ton of time and questioning in Congress for the director to get that point is what I'm trying to eliminate from the FBI," he said. "If Congress asks you a question under oath, whether or not there were sources in [or] around January 6th at the Capitol, you as the director of the FBI need to know that and not deflect and give a D.C. answer. You have to be prepared for that."