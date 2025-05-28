DOGE Just Scored a Tremendous Victory in Federal Court
Tipsheet

Does the Secret Service Still Have a DEI Problem? Questions Mount After On-Duty Fight Between Officers.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 28, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Two female Secret Service officers were suspended after being caught on camera fighting outside former President  Barack Obama’s Washington, D.C., home last week.

According to audio recording of the incident, one officer calls for a supervisor to come “immediately before I whoop this girl’s a**.”

Video shared by RealClearPolitics' Susan Crabtree on X also shows the moment things got heated between the two officers.

Crabtree explains what allegedly led to the fight. 

More details about the reason for the fight: Multiple Secret Service sources say one woman Uniformed Division officer was triggered because the officer coming to relieve at the end of her shift was late. Another well-placed Secret Service source says the replacement officer was only a few minutes late, and the woman officer who started the fight wanted a Dodge Durango, not the Ford Explorer, that the other officer arrived in. Officers apparently have a choice of cars they can check out when they go on duty -- and provide relief for shift changes. "If that's all it takes to set you off, [then this officer] is dangerous to have around," the source remarked. Secret Service agents and officers are annually trained to recognize "insider threats" -- employees who pose a danger to the agency's security, data, and operations. The officer who started the fight displays several of the  "insider threat" signs. 

As@RCPolitics previously reported, the agency did not actively investigate at least one other internal "insider threat" report for several years despite internal complaints about this employee, and there are ongoing questions about whether the agent was appropriately punished after she was investigated. 

A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed the “on-duty altercation” took place May 21 at about 2:30 a.m.

"The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable,” the spokesperson told media outlets. 

"Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further," the spokesperson added. 

 

