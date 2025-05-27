Trump Administration's Latest Letter to Federal Agencies Is Really Going to Infuriate Harvard

The Trump administration is poised to end all federal contracts with Harvard University, the latest salvo in its ongoing feud with the school.

According to reports, the directive is expected to be delivered Tuesday in a letter from the Government Services Administration instructing agencies to review current contracts with Harvard and its affiliates to determine whether they can be terminated or transferred elsewhere. The remaining contracts are worth an estimated $100 million.

GSA points to Harvard’s ongoing race discrimination in its admissions process and other areas of campus life, as well as the school’s disregard for the “safety and well being of Jewish students” amid the rise in antisemitic activities on campus.

“We recommend that your agency terminate for convenience each contract that it determines has failed to meet its standards, and transition to a new vendor those contracts could be better serviced by an alternative counterparty,” the letter states. “Going forward, we also encourage your agency to seek alternative vendors for future services where you had previously considered Harvard.”

A report on the contract cancellations is requested by June 6.

The letter comes after Trump suggested on Monday diverting federal funds from Harvard to trade schools.

“I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!”