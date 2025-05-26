This Was the Moment Harris Reportedly Decided to Never Campaign With Biden Again

During a September 2024 event commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, former President Joe Biden put on a Trump hat in what the White House said at the time was a show of unity.

In video of the Shanksville event, where the former president had been visiting with firefighters, Biden is seen chatting with a Trump supporter prior to putting on the cap.

Biden smiles as he puts on a Trump hat during a visit with firefighters in Pennsylvania.



According to the book, "Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," that was the last time Vice President Kamala Harris did an event with Biden prior to the 2024 election.

"What is he doing?" Harris reportedly asked her team, commenting on videos circulating of Biden wearing the hat. "This is completely unhelpful. And so unnecessary."

At the time, the Trump campaign seized on the moment, using it to take a jab at Harris.

"Kamala did so bad in last night's debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat," the campaign said in one post.

"Thanks for the support, Joe!" read another.