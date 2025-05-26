Get Ready for Another Round of Legislative Heartburn in the Senate Over Trump's...
Calm Down, Conservatives
Steel: Made in America Again
The Sacred Debt of Memorial Day
It’s Time For Conservatives To Embrace Ranked Choice Voting
The Subject of Potential New Biden Book Is Really Going to Irk the...
Did You Catch What Trump Added in His Deleted, Then Reposted Memorial Day...
'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Dies
The Revolution Needs the Enemy
Even with Honorable Intentions Public Figures Can Become Compromised
Rubio to the Rescue
If You Want to See Something Horrible, Read Biden’s Special Counsel Testimony
From Bucharest to Brussels: J.D. Vance Exposes the EU’s War on Free Speech...
An Iranian View of the Murder of Two Israeli Embassy Staff
Tipsheet

This Was the Moment Harris Reportedly Decided to Never Campaign With Biden Again

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 26, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

During a September 2024 event commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, former President Joe Biden put on a Trump hat in what the White House said at the time was a show of unity.

Advertisement

In video of the Shanksville event, where the former president had been visiting with firefighters, Biden is seen chatting with a Trump supporter prior to putting on the cap.

According to the book, "Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," that was the last time Vice President Kamala Harris did an event with Biden prior to the 2024 election.

"What is he doing?" Harris reportedly asked her team, commenting on videos circulating of Biden wearing the hat. "This is completely unhelpful. And so unnecessary."

Recommended

If That's What Dems Are Spending Money on, Donald Trump Has Truly Destroyed Them Matt Vespa
Advertisement

At the time, the Trump campaign seized on the moment, using it to take a jab at Harris. 

"Kamala did so bad in last night's debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat," the campaign said in one post. 

"Thanks for the support, Joe!" read another. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If That's What Dems Are Spending Money on, Donald Trump Has Truly Destroyed Them Matt Vespa
Calm Down, Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Did You Catch What Trump Added in His Deleted, Then Reposted Memorial Day Message? Leah Barkoukis
Jasmine Crockett Wants to Investigate Donald Trump – But There's a Problem Jeff Charles
Get Ready for Another Round of Legislative Heartburn in the Senate Over Trump's Bill Matt Vespa
'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson Dies Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
If That's What Dems Are Spending Money on, Donald Trump Has Truly Destroyed Them Matt Vespa
Advertisement