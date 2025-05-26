Man Arrested After Ramming Car Through Crowd at Liverpool Parade

Dozens of people are injured, including four children, after a man rammed a car through a crowd at the Liverpool parade in the UK.

"This had been a joyous day in Liverpool with hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club’s victory parade,” Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said in a statement. "Sadly, at just after 6 o’clock this evening, as the parade was drawing to a close, we received reports that a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street in Liverpool city center."

According to the statement, a white, 53-year-old British man from the area was arrested and police believe he was the driver.

"Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision and it is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media,” Sims said.

"I know that people will understandably be concerned by what has happened tonight. What I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it. The incident is not currently being treated as terrorism.”

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims and emergency services partners have spoken at a press conference tonight following the incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre. Read their full statements here: https://t.co/cM6gcIgCGM pic.twitter.com/Qbfeianiok — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) May 26, 2025