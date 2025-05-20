'Big Beautiful Bill' Crunch Time: Trump Heads to the Capitol
Tipsheet

DHS Conducts First 'Project Homecoming' Charter Flight

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 20, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced the first charter flight in “Project Homecoming,” which brought 64 participants who chose to self-deport back to their home countries of Honduras and Colombia. 

In its statement, DHS emphasized the voluntary charter flight was not an ICE enforcement operation. 

“All participants were offered the same benefits as any illegal alien who self-deports using the CBP Home App,” according to DHS. “They received travel assistance, a $1,000 stipend, and preserved the possibility they could one day return to the United States legally.”

Thirty-eight individuals were welcomed back home in Honduras, receiving employment assistance, food vouchers, and a bonus from the Honduran government. And 26 participants returned to Colombia, where the government also provided social services to those who came back. 

"Today, DHS conducted its first Project Homecoming charter flight of 64 individuals who voluntarily chose to self-deport to their home counties of Honduras and Colombia,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home. If you don’t, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return. If you are in this country illegally, self-deport NOW and preserve your opportunity to potentially return the legal, right way.” 

Tags: DHS

