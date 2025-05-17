Trump's OMB Director Quietly Calls Out the Republicans Threatening to Derail the 'Big,...
Liberal Amnesty Group Inadvertently Makes Great Case for the Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
You Know CNN's Control Room Was in Agony Over This Segment About Trump
Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an...
Portions of the Tapes Between Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur Have Been...
VIP
Tapper Gets a PR Massage, More Positive Yet 'Bad' Economic News, and Trump's...
The 764 War: What the FBI Knows and Keyboard Warriors Deny
Chinese Farmland in America
Trump Torches Supreme Court Over Immigration Ruling: 'Criminals Will Flood In'
Pay for Pro Growth Tax Cuts by Ending the Credit Union Tax Loophole
Freedom Defined
New York Students Desperately Need Trump's Help
George Washington’s Vision for Confronting Anti-Semitism
State Attorney General Warns of Online 'Sextortion' Network that Targets Children
Tipsheet

Four Trump Officials Pen NYT Op-Ed Calling for This Commonsense Reform

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 17, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Four Trump administration officials penned a recent New York Times op-ed calling on Congress to enact commonsense reforms that would require able-bodied adults to work in order to receive benefits.

Advertisement

“The increased share of welfare spending dedicated to able-bodied working-age adults distracts from what should be the focus of these programs: the truly needy,” wrote eHealth and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner. “This should not be the American way of welfare.”

The millions of adults who are capable of work have been added to welfare programs mainly due to Medicaid expansion, they explain, calling on members of Congress to pass reforms:

Some will argue that work requirements create barriers to resources. We disagree. We believe that welfare dependency, not work, is the barrier. There are millions of open jobs around the country, with more on the way as President Trump’s job-creation policies are fully implemented. And if someone can’t find one of those millions of open jobs, he or she can meet the work requirement through job training or volunteering part time.

This is about opportunity. We believe that work is transformative for the individual who moves from welfare to employment.

Yes, it is true that a work requirement protects taxpayer dollars as it provides income to the worker and lessens dependence on government funding. But it is not just about money. Work also provides purpose and dignity. It strengthens families and communities as it gives new life to start-ups and growing businesses. It provides an example to our next generation. And studies have shown that work can improve physical and mental health.

Work requirements will also give new life to America’s welfare programs, which are breaking under the weight of misplaced priorities. Our policy is reasonable and will protect welfare for the truly needy while improving the trajectory of millions of families — and of our federal government. (NYT)

Recommended

Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an Apology Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The officials pointed to public opinion surveys showing that 60-80 percent of Americans support requiring work for welfare, and they even recall the time then-Sen. Joe Biden did, too. 

Plus, history shows work requirements achieve results:

In 1996, President Bill Clinton and the speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, joined forces to enact bipartisan welfare reform with a work requirement at the heart of it. The results were astounding. As early as 1997, economists attributed a measurable increase in the national labor force participation rate and a decrease in dependency to welfare reform. That reform — combined with a strong economy and expanded tax credits for low-income workers — led to a steady decrease in rates of child poverty in the late 1990s. Today, the share of kids living in poverty is a quarter lower than it was in 1996. The 1996 welfare reform was so successful that Barack Obama, when he ran for president in 2008, admitted that he had been wrong about it. (NYT)

Advertisement

As the officials note, congressional Republicans are currently working on welfare reform in the reconciliation package and bringing tax relief to the American people through "The One, Big, Beautiful Bill."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an Apology Matt Vespa
You Know CNN's Control Room Was in Agony Over This Segment About Trump Matt Vespa
Trump Torches Supreme Court Over Immigration Ruling: 'Criminals Will Flood In' Sarah Arnold
Trump's OMB Director Quietly Calls Out the Republicans Threatening to Derail the 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Matt Vespa
Is This Why the Supreme Court Broke the Way It Did on the Alien Enemies Act Case? Matt Vespa
Portions of the Tapes Between Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur Have Been Released. They’re Brutal. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an Apology Matt Vespa
Advertisement