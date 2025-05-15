Trump Weighs in on the 'Big Case' Before the Supreme Court Today

President Donald Trump on Thursday weighed in on Trump v. Casa, the case on his birthright citizenship executive order that has potentially far-reaching implications for the judicial branch's power to rein in the president's agenda.

Advertisement

The executive order, signed on Day One of his second term, ends the practice of granting citizenship to anyone born in the United States. But the policy immediately faced resistance and federal judges ruled it was unconstitutional.

Mr. Trump’s executive order drew immediate legal challenges from 22 Democratic-led states, and from immigrant advocacy groups and several pregnant women who contested the order, saying they feared their children would be denied U.S. citizenship. Federal judges in three states quickly paused the policy while court challenges continued. On March 13, the Trump administration asked the justices to step in and lift the court-ordered blocks, which most likely would have allowed the policy to go into effect in the states that had not sued. More than a month later, on April 17, the justices announced that they would schedule an oral argument to consider the legality of the nationwide injunction. The Supreme Court has never ruled directly on the issue before, in part because judges have used nationwide injunctions far more frequently in recent years. (NYT)

“Big case today in the United States Supreme Court. Birthright Citizenship was not meant for people taking vacations to become permanent Citizens of the United States of America, and bringing their families with them, all the time laughing at the ‘SUCKERS’ that we are!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The United States of America is the only Country in the World that does this, for what reason, nobody knows — But the drug cartels love it!" the president continued. "We are, for the sake of being politically correct, a STUPID Country but, in actuality, this is the exact opposite of being politically correct, and it is yet another point that leads to the dysfunction of America.

"Birthright Citizenship is about the babies of slaves," he added. "As conclusive proof, the Civil War ended in 1865, the Bill went to Congress less than a year later, in 1866, and was passed shortly after that. It had nothing to do with Illegal Immigration for people wanting to SCAM our Country, from all parts of the World, which they have done for many years. It had to do with Civil War results, and the babies of slaves who our politicians felt, correctly, needed protection. Please explain this to the Supreme Court of the United States. Again, remember, the Civil War ended in 1865, and the Bill goes to Congress in 1866 — We didn’t have people pouring into our Country from all over South America, and the rest of the World. It wasn’t even a subject. What we had were the BABIES OF SLAVES.

Advertisement

"Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump concluded. "Good luck with this very important case. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.!"