State Department Blacklists This Country for Not Cooperating With US on Counterterrorism Efforts

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 14, 2025 10:30 AM
The State Department has determined and certified that Cuba did not fully cooperate with the U.S.’s counterterrorism efforts last year after it failed to hand over 11 fugitives to U.S. custody.

As a result, the island nation is being certified as a “not fully cooperating country” under Section 40A of the Arms Export Control Act, the Department said, which results in a “prohibition on the sale or license for export of defense articles and services to Cuba.” 

“There were at least 11 U.S. fugitives from justice in Cuba, including several facing terrorism-related charges, and the Cuban regime made clear it was not willing to discuss their return to face justice in our nation," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement. " The Cuban regime’s refusal to engage on this important issue, as well as other recent circumstances of non-cooperation on terrorism-related law enforcement matters, made efforts to cooperate on counterterrorism issues futile in 2024.”

In addition to Cuba, Secretary of State Marco Rubio re-certified North Korea, Iran, Syria, and Venezuela as NFCCs. 

In January, the Biden administration lifted Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, reversing a move made by the Trump administration in 2021.

Former President Joe Biden said at the time that the Cuban government "has not provided any support for international terrorism during the preceding six-month period" as well as "provided assurances that it will not support acts of international terrorism in the future."

Cuba was given the designation in January 2021, shortly before Biden took office. At the time, the U.S. Embassy in Cuba accused the country of "repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists."

The designation returned the Caribbean nation to a list that it was on from the Reagan administration to that of former President Barack Obama. (Fox News)

“The United States will continue to promote international cooperation on counterterrorism issues.  We also continue to promote accountability for countries that do not stand against terrorism,” Bruce added. 

 

 

Tags: CUBA

