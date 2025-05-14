House Dems Didn't Hold Back in Their Criticism of Thanedar's Latest Move

Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan is forcing a vote on his effort to impeach President Trump, enraging members of his party who see the move as an attempt to gain favor in his contested Democratic primary and as a distraction from their focus on the GOP's tax bill.

Advertisement

“It’s time for us to take action,” Thanedar said in a statement.“This President has a clear disregard for our Constitution. I call on my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to stand up for the Constitution, defend their oath, and protect the American people by supporting my articles of impeachment.”

Thanedar, a Democrat from Detroit in his second term, stood on the House floor Tuesday afternoon in a largely empty House chamber and indicated that he was offering a resolution containing the impeachment articles as a "question of the privileges of the House." Under House rules, Thanedar is formally launching an effort to try to get the GOP-controlled U.S. House to vote on his resolution to impeach Trump, though it won't necessarily do so. House Republican leaders now have two legislative days to bring up the resolution, and members could debate it, vote to send it to committee or vote to table the resolution, which would effectively kill it. House Speaker Mike Johnson's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. A House lawmaker said Tuesday that Democratic leadership and caucus members were furious at Thanedar's timing, in part because his move is a distraction from the party's counter-messaging on the Republicans' tax bill as it's debated this week. (The Detroit News)

A report from Axios offered more colorful reactions to Thanedar’s impeachment efforts.

What we're hearing: "This is the dumbest f***ing thing. Utterly selfish behavior," said a third House Democrat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly about a colleague. A fourth House Democrat said of Thanedar, simply: "What a dumbs***."

A fifth called Thanedar's maneuver "irrelevant" because Republicans motion to table "will succeed," predicting some Democrats may vote for the GOP motion.

The first House Democrat who spoke anonymously said it's "a waste of f***ing time."

When the outlet asked Thanedar about how his efforts are sitting with his colleagues, the Michigan Democrat brushed off the criticism.

President Trump "has conducted unconstitutional activities. He has conducted impeachable offenses, and I had to do my constitutional duty,” Thanedar said.