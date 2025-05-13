Anheuser-Busch Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing

Anheuser-Busch on Monday announced a $300 million investment in its facilities across the United States.

The company also said it will expand its Technical Excellence Center model to Columbus, Ohio, and beyond, as well as provide access to local trade schools. Additionally, the brewery will strengthen opportunities for veterans pursuing manufacturing careers.

Continued Investments in American Manufacturing Careers

Over the past five years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2 billion in its 100 facilities across the country to enhance operations, advance technology, and meet evolving consumer demand. That commitment continues in 2025, with more than $300 million in planned investments in its facilities nationwide.

Expanded Technical Training

Anheuser-Busch is expanding its best-in-class Technical Excellence Center model – which has benefited more than 1,200 Anheuser-Busch employees since 2022 – across the country, starting with the launch of its new Columbus Regional Excellence Center, where it will upskill its entire regional technical workforce over the next three years.

Additionally, Anheuser-Busch is expanding access to its St. Louis, MO and Columbus, OH Technical Excellence Centers beyond its workforce. In partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Institute and with local trade schools, Anheuser-Busch will open the facility’s doors to trade school students and educators to further grow and develop the talent pipeline for manufacturing careers across the country.

Strengthening Veteran Career Opportunities

Anheuser-Busch is partnering with the Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program to become the first American manufacturer to adopt a new digital credentialing system that translates military experience into skills needed for careers in manufacturing. Additionally, the company will train its workforce on the credentialing system, ensuring that recruiters understand how the unique skillsets of service members translate to these manufacturing roles at Anheuser-Busch and enabling them to apply that knowledge to thousands of applications annually. (Anheuser-Busch)