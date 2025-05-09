Here's the Missing Context on the Story About the 'Undocumented Grandmother' Facing Deportation

The Los Angeles Times is being called out for its headline on the “undocumented grandmother” who is facing deportation after a “wrong turn.”

Ana Camero, who has been living in the United States illegally for 20 years, was driving home from work when she mistakenly drove into the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

Advertisement

When the 64-year-old was asked for her identification, she had none, so immigration authorities were called.

“It was just a wrong turn,” her daughter, Melissa Hernández, told news station Telemundo 20. Camero has lived in the United States for more than 20 years. Born in Mexico, she does not have a California driver’s license or any other form of identification, according to her family. A spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed Camero is in custody and currently being processed for deportation back to Mexico. Hernández said her mother is diabetic and has a vascular condition, but is not receiving any medical care or medication while in the detention facility. “Her foot has already begun to swell again due to lack of circulation — something that, if untreated, could lead to severe consequences,” Hernández said in a GoFundMe campaign seeking to raise money to hire an immigration attorney. A spokesperson for the Marine Corps Recruit Depot said in a statement that when someone tries to enter a federal installation without proper authorization they are required to provide a government-issued form of identification. “When an individual cannot or does not provide the required form of identification the appropriate federal authorities, including U.S. customs and border patrol are notified. This applies regardless of whether the individual claims the entry was by mistake,” the statement said. “As a federal installation, we are mandated to uphold all federal statutes [or laws].” (Los Angeles Times)

Fox News' Bill Melugin and others offered the context missing from the headline.

Some context you don’t get in the headline:



She had been living in the U.S. illegally for 20 years, has no drivers license (but was still driving), has no identification of any kind, and drove onto a military base where she was stopped and unable to ID herself. https://t.co/uKkgRVMCck — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 8, 2025

New “Maryland dad” just dropped.



FYI: She’s been here in the US illegally for 20 years, no documentation at all (DL, ID, etc), and unlawfully entered a military base where she was stopped and questioned. https://t.co/cmPLi5zRwk — Anti-Squish 🇺🇸 (@slashapu81) May 9, 2025

"No one is above the law."



Unless you're in the country illegally driving without a license. Then you get fawning sob story coverage for reasons no normal person understands. https://t.co/fgTuXcIfl2 — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) May 8, 2025

The LA Times headline is what those on the right have come to expect from the mainstream media, desperate to protect criminal aliens and turn the American people against the administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Advertisement