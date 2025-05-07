Venezuelan Opposition Leaders Safely in US After 'Precise Operation'

Five Venezuelan opposition leaders are now safely in the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday evening.

The group had been in the Argentine embassy in Caracas for 412 days, according to The New York Times, evading arrest warrants from dictator Nicolas Maduro.

“The U.S. welcomes the successful rescue of all hostages held by the Maduro regime at the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas," Rubio said on X. "Following a precise operation, all hostages are now safely on U.S. soil. Maduro's illegitimate regime has undermined Venezuela's institutions, violated human rights, and endangered our regional security. We extend our gratitude to all personnel involved in this operation and to our partners who assisted in securing the safe liberation of these Venezuelan heroes."

Maduro and some of his aides on Tuesday traveled to Russia to attend a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the World War II defeat of Nazi Germany. Maduro’s foreign minister posted on social media announcing their arrival in Russia shortly before news broke of the opposition team’s departure from Venezuela. While sheltered in the Argentine Embassy, the aides reported facing persistent harassment from Venezuelan security forces. Intelligence agents surrounded the residence, conducted surveillance and intermittently cut off water and electricity in what human rights groups described as an intimidation campaign. [...] Brazil took custody of the embassy last summer after Maduro expelled Argentina’s diplomats following Venezuela’s presidential election. Maduro claimed a victory in the July election despite showing no evidence of his win. Voting center receipts collected by the opposition, and verified by The Washington Post and independent election observers, show opposition candidate Edmundo González likely beat Maduro in a landslide. (The Washington Post)

Opposition leader María Corina Machado called it an "impeccable" operation and expressed her "infinite...gratitude to all those who made it possible."