Tipsheet

Jill Biden Lands a New Gig

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 07, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former first lady Jill Biden landed a new gig at a California-based think tank following her departure from public life.

The Milken Institute announced late last month that it launched a new women’s health network and Biden would serve as its chair.

“A renowned champion for women’s health, Dr. Biden will play an important role in galvanizing participation, collaboration, and shared action in the Women’s Health Network to improve women’s health and wellbeing,” the statement announcing the initiative said. “This appointment follows Dr. Biden’s leadership on the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research, a first-of-its-kind effort that fundamentally changed how our nation approaches and funds research on women’s health.”

The group said the initiative will “supercharge the women’s health innovation ecosystem.” 

Biden said she was “honored” to join the think tank.

“From endometriosis to healthy aging, the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research made important investments in research and development, while making clear it will take collaboration across industries to bring these innovations to scale,” said Dr. Biden. “I am honored to join the Milken Institute as we unite leaders around a shared mission: for women everywhere to benefit from the lifesaving, world-changing research we know is possible.” 

