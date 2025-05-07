Joe Biden Makes a Stunning Admission About the 2024 Election
'Credible Threat' Against GOP Congressman's Family Prompts Lawmaker to Miss Votes, Reschedule Town Hall

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 07, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A “credible threat” made against Rep. Derrick Van Orden's family prompted the Wisconsin Republican to miss votes on Wednesday and reschedule a town hall event.

"Rep. Van Orden will be missing votes tomorrow and rescheduling his upcoming town hall due to a credible threat made against his wife, children, and grandchildren," the congressman's press office said in a statement on X. "The threat was delivered via a letter to his D.C. office and has been reported to the appropriate authorities.

"No elected official, regardless of political party affiliation, should have to worry about the safety of their family while serving the American people. Threats of political violence are not just dangerous — they are anti-American," the statement continued. 

"This type of behavior is the direct result of increasingly radical and violent rhetoric fueled by far-left Democrats who encourage hatred rather than healthy discourse. It is a poison on our nation and every Member of Congress — Republican or Democrat — should fully condemn it when they see it," his office added. "The Congressman looks forward to returning to D.C. to do the job the people of Wisconsin’s Third District elected him to do."

