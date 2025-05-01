In Cabinet Meeting, Rubio Reveals Biden Admin Had 'Disinformation' Dossier on 'One Person at This Table'

The Biden administration’s State Department kept dossiers of Americans it claimed were “vectors of disinformation,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting.

"We had an office in the Department of State whose job it was to censor Americans," Rubio said. "And, by the way, I'm not going to say who it is. I'll leave it up to them. There's at least one person at this table today who had a dossier in that building of social media posts to identify them as purveyors of disinformation. We have these dossiers. We are going to be turning those over to these individuals."

Vice President JD Vance jokingly asked if it was him or Elon Musk. “We can follow up when the media is gone,” he added, prompting laughter among attendees.

Rubio appeared to be referring to an office within the State Department previously known as the Global Engagement Center, which he officially shuttered earlier this month. When announcing a massive reorganization of the State Department, the Global Engagement Center engaged with media outlets and platforms to censor speech it disagreed with, Rubio said. The center has been accused by conservatives of censoring them. […] Though Rubio did not identify which Trump official the Biden administration kept a dossier on, Elon Musk has previously railed against the Global Engagement Center. "The worst offender in US government censorship & media manipulation is an obscure agency called GEC," Musk posted to X in January 2023. That was more than a year before Musk endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential race and became a fixture of the administration in his temporary role with the Department of Government Efficiency. "They are a threat to our democracy," Musk added. (Fox News)

"But just think about that,” Rubio continued. “The Department of State of the United States had set up an office to monitor the social media posts and commentary of American citizens, to identify them as vectors of disinformation, when we know that the best way to combat disinformation is freedom of speech and transparency.”

Rubio said no such office would exist on his watch.