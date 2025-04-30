The Dem Who's Leading the Impeachment Charge Against Trump Is a Trainwreck
Tipsheet

Trump Called Gretchen Whitmer Up to Speak...This Time She Didn't Have Any Folders to Hide Behind

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 30, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump called Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer up to speak during an event Tuesday evening at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, a move the Democrat was clearly not expecting. 

“I want to thank Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer,” the president said. “You know, I’m not supposed to do that. She’s a Democrat. They say, ‘don’t do that, don’t have her here.’ I said, ‘No, she’s going to be here… she’s done a very good job.'”

Trump announced that the base in Macomb County, which is home to the retiring fleet of A-10 Warthogs, will receive new F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets, "a move that will enable the base to retain a fighter mission," according to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

“For decades, they’ve been trying to save this facility,” Trump added, “including your governor, who has done a very good job. She came to see me. That’s the reason she came to see me, by the way, to save Selfridge. She was very effective.”

Trump then invited her to share a few words.

"Well, I hadn’t planned to speak, but I’m — on behalf of all the military men and women who serve our country and serve so honorably, on behalf of the state of Michigan, I am really damn happy we’re here to celebrate this recapitalization at Selfridge," Whitmer said. "It’s crucial for the Michigan economy. It’s crucial for the men and women here for our homeland security and our future. So thank you. I am so, so grateful that this announcement was made today, and I appreciate all the work. Thank you." 

Her appearance came weeks after she was seen in a meeting at the Oval Office, where she hid her face with a folder. 

This time, her team was clear ahead of the event why she was there: “to support her troops and the long-standing effort she has made to secure support for Selfridge,” a spokesperson said. 

The governor also appeared to explain on social why she would be appearing alongside Trump.

 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GRETCHEN WHITMER

